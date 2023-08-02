Republicans in Montana’s congressional delegation were quick to dismiss an indictment accusing Donald Trump of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines characterized the indictment revealed Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Justice as a weapon wielded by President Joe Biden against a challenger in the 2024 presidential election.

Eastern Montana’s U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale took to Twitter shortly after the indictment news dropped and suggested that it was President Biden who was engaged in election interference. Later, speaking on “Bannon’s War Room” show, Rosendale said Trump was the only person in power on Jan. 6, 2021, who attempted to prevent the storming of the Capitol, which disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

“What about the fact that we have a sitting president that was receiving funds from China, and his son who was, well, forcing money out of Ukraine, and it has been going on for quite some time? What about the former Secretary of State who had 30,000 emails in her laptop that we never were able to see?” Rosendale said.

“And we've got a president now, OK, who's being charged, President Trump, and he was the only guy, Steve. I was there on Jan. 6, 2021. He was the one who tried to get additional security around the Capitol, knew there was going to be a big crowd, wanted to have adequate crowd control in place. And Nancy Pelosi rejected it. Mayor Bowser rejected it. And we got other people that were mixed in with the crowd trying to incite these activities. What about all of that? How come they aren't pursuing that? That's my question.”

“Bannon’s War Room” is hosted by former Trump advisor Steve Bannon who was convicted and sentenced to four months in prison in 2022 for contempt of Congress and refusing to comply with a subpoena for a deposition in the House investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack of the U.S. Capitol. The House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol believed Bannon had information relevant to understanding the attack.

Daines, like Rosendale, said the indictment amounted to Biden clearing Trump out of the 2024 election field.

“Today’s charges against President Trump reek of prosecutorial misconduct. Every American should be troubled by the fact that President Biden's DOJ is attempting to put his top political rival in prison. Meanwhile evidence of corruption continues to pile up against Hunter Biden and appears now more than ever to implicate President Biden himself. We must put an end to the two systems of justice in America.”

The president’s surviving son, Hunter Biden, was to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges last week, but U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika halted proceedings over the over the unusualness of DOJ’s plea agreement with Hunter Biden. The agreement was to protect Biden from future criminal charges. The judge questioned whether her court had the authority to enforce the terms of the agreement. Included in the agreement was an arrangement in which Hunter Biden would admit to a weapons case, but not be charged, while agreeing to probation-like terms to not possess firearms or do drugs.

Prosecutors said Biden had failed to pay more than $100,000 in federal taxes on $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018. The gun charged stemmed from Hunter Biden possessing a gun as someone addicted to, and using, a controlled substance.

Western Montana U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke was out of cell phone service most of Wednesday and unable to respond to questions until the early evening.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, the lone Democrat in Montana’s delegation, didn’t speak directly about the Trump indictment. His Communications Director Sarah Feldman said in an email that “Senator Tester believes everyone should be treated fairly and without bias during a criminal investigation and he expects the treatment of former President Trump will be no different. He has said our criminal justice system must be without political influence, where no one is above the law, and all Americans are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

Daines, Rosendale and Tester were all in Congress the day rioters shut down the certification of the 2020 electoral college results.

Rosendale voted to reject the state-certified election results of Arizona and Pennsylvania, two states narrowly won by Joe Biden and targeted by the voter fraud allegations of Trump and his supporters in the two months before Jan. 6.

The indictment filed against the former president Wednesday accused Trump of knowingly promoting the falsehood of a stolen election as he attempted to remain in office despite the loss. Prosecutors allege a plot in which the president and his allies asked members of Congress to delay accepting of state-certified results, creating an opportunity for the votes of fake electors supporting Trump to be recognized instead.

The indictment speaks of Trump co-conspirators calling six to eight senators about delaying results and asking one senator to get the fake electors to Vice President Mike Pence, who was overseeing the certification as Senate president. No senator was identified in the indictment, though the inclusion two voicemails left for senators by Trump co-conspirators were quoted verbatim in the charging document, suggesting that investigators had been in contact with lawmakers.

Daines was among a group of 11 senators who announced the day before certification that they wanted to postpone proceedings so Congress could conduct a 10-day emergency audit of election returns in disputed states. The delay, they argued in an open letter on Jan 5, was necessary to dispel “deep distrust in our democratic process.” Tuesday’s indictment identifies Trump and his co-conspirators of fomenting that distrust.