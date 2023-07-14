U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale worries that drag queens at Montana’s Malmstrom Air Force Base will launch an intercontinental ballistic missile. He called transgender soldiers too mentally unstable to serve.

The Eastern District Republican gave his remarks on the House Floor during the debate of amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act, the major spending bill for the Department of Defense. Rosendale offered an amendment, which passed, to limit healthcare for transgender soldiers.

The the $886 billion bill passed out of the House early Friday, with four Democrats voting with Republicans. The bill also limits transgender healthcare for military families, and prevents soldiers from traveling out of state for abortions, should they serve in a state where abortions are banned.

“We have drag shows taking place at Malmstrom Air Force Base, there are 150 ICBM missiles that are being controlled by that Air Force Base and by these individuals,” Rosendale said. “I don't want someone who doesn't know if they are a man or a woman with their hand on a missile button.”

Rosendale was confusing the details of an earlier point of political outrage, a June 2021 Drag Show and story time performance by The Mister Sisters, a Great Falls trio that also performs at a local trivia night and sometimes bingo.

Drag story time for children has since been outlawed by the Montana Legislature. On social media, drag performers have been labeled sexual groomers, a charge also leveled by conservatives against teachers at schools with curriculums including sexual orientation and gender identity.

Outrage directed at drag performers, as well as lesbian, gay, transgender, queer or questioning, is a focus of a Republican culture war fomenting interest in the 2024 general election. Anti-transgender legislation at the Montana Legislature was focal point in 2023 and 2021.

“Once again, Maryland Matt has proved that his driving impetus is bigotry and fascism because he wants only the people he understands to be like him to be involved in all parts of our country. He's a disease, and his views are antiquated and dangerous, and while he focuses on the LGBTQIA+ community today, he'll target other minoritized communities as it fits his whims,” said Kevin Hamm, president of Montana Pride and a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House district Rosendale represents.

Hamm said Rosendale, who has no military experience, shouldn’t be dictating health benefits for those who do.

“He never served, can’t lead, and is an ongoing embarrassment for Montana. His abuse of his position with this attack on dedicated, honorable active-duty service members is nothing less than an attempt to destroy our military. I’m disgusted by him, but not even slightly surprised,” Hamm said.

Politico reports that Rosendale intends to run for U.S. Senate in 2024, with a chance for a rematch against incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester. But Rosendale hasn’t made public announcement and the state’s top elected Republican officials have endorsed a newcomer, Tim Sheehy. There’s been no word from former President Donald Trump. Considered a Republican kingmaker, Trump has twice endorsed Rosendale, including a 2021 endorsement a full year before the general election.

The Montana Republican’s amendment would prevent soldiers from using the military medical benefit TRICARE to pay for sexual reassignment surgeries and hormone treatments. Rosendale said his amendment would save taxpayers millions. His insistence that transgender individuals were mentally ill and suicidal was rebuked by Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Rep. Adam Smith, a Washington Democrat.

“The ignorance contained in these comments is truly breathtaking. Transgender people who have normal regular health care are no more likely to commit suicide than anybody else,” Smith said. “So basically, the statistics he’s showing, once somebody identifies as having a problem, they're more likely to have a problem.

"I mean, that would be like saying, we've identified that, you know, service members who complained of PTSD symptoms are more likely to commit suicide. The point is to get proper care for transgender people, and you don't have these issues. It is the ignorance that has prevented them from getting that proper care. By the way, the overwhelming majority of transgender people don't need any of this, OK? any even more than any of us do. But when they need it, they need it just like when anybody else does.”

The Rosendale amendment was agreed to on a voice vote. It was one of several amendments likely to make it difficult to reconcile the versions of the bill passed by Republicans in the House and Democrats in the Senate.