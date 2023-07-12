A pilot shortage has prompted SkyWest Airlines to seek commuter authority for a charter air service that could soon be servicing regional jet routes.

The airline that provides subsidized Essential Air Service to Butte and West Yellowstone has requested that its charter business be certified for commuter service. SkyWest Charter, or SWC, would be able to use pilots with fewer flight hours.

The airline industry is experiencing a pilot shortage, said Marissa Snow, a SkyWest spokesperson. The airline has had to leave more than two dozen Essential Air Service markets in recent years. The SkyWest Charter could provide relief.

“There’s absolutely a shortage. Many airlines did early retirements through COVID and there’s about 10,000 captains needed,” Snow said.

SkyWest flights between Salt Lake, West Yellowstone and Butte are flown by SkyWest Airlines, not SWC.

Essential Air Service is a federally managed program that connects small rural communities with airports that have commercial flight connections. The passenger share of flight costs is capped at $200, though the passenger cost of the flight can be less than that amount.

SkyWest’s subsidy for Butte is $997,186 annually. West Yellowstone flights receive a $1.49 million subsidy. Money for the flights comes from federal general funds and commercial airlines, which have subsidized the program since the industry was deregulated nearly 40 years ago.

The EAS program, operated by the U.S. Department of Transportation, also subsidizes flights flown by Cape Air between Billings and five small airports in Glasgow, Glendive, Havre, Wolf Point and Sidney. The subsidy per airport ranges from $2.3 million to $4.6 million annually.

Like SkyWest, Cape Air officials earlier told Lee Montana Newspapers that pilots were getting harder to come by. A pilot with the 1,500 hours of flight time needed to fly for a large commercial airline usually moves up the ladder, away from Essential Air Service flights.

Charter airlines are allowed to have pilots with 250 hours of flight time if classified under the Part 135 designation for commercial service. SkyWest Charter first applied for approval to service commuter routes in July 2022, but its request hasn’t been acted upon.

In June, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, a Montana Republican, wrote Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, asking that the SWC be granted approval. Daines followed up the letter Wednesday, saying that the delay could hurt SkyWest service to Butte and West Yellowstone.

Daines Communications Director Rachel Dumke said the Senator was confident that SWC pilots would have a minimum of 1,500 flight hour experience, which is what SkyWest had assured him.

“SkyWest, despite operating under the lesser certification standard, has committed to only employing pilots with 1,500 hours,” Dumke said in email. “The charter business would also operate with the backing of SkyWest Airlines’ own operating standards, which far exceed Part 135 requirements.”

Essential Air Service to Butte has been challenging because of tight resources. In July 2022, the Department of Transportation granted SkyWest a waiver for complying with the EAS requirement of 13 weekly round trips to Denver and Salt Lake City. The waiver was requested by the City of Butte, which proposed a reduction of 5 round trips a week rather than losing the service altogether.