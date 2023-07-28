Fears of Chinese espionage triggered by a spy balloon hovering over Montana months ago, fueled several Montana amendments to a national defense bill Thursday.

Montana’s U.S. senators touted their amendments to the must-pass National Defense Authorization Act during Thursday press calls ahead of the bill's evening passage.

A ban on U.S. farmland sales to foreign adversaries, approval of the Fort Belknap Water Settlement and a 5.2% pay raise for service members, were just three of the amendments advanced by Montana U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines as the Senate attempted to pass an NDAA mostly free of partisan dealbreakers.

There’s usually strong, bipartisan support for the National Defense Authorization Act, an annual bill that green lights funding levels and priorities for the Department of Defense. This years $886 million NDAA bill passed the Senate 86 to 11. That wasn’t the case last week when just four Democrats voted with Republicans on an NDAA that limited abortion access and banned transgender health care for service members and their families.

The House and Senate versions of NDAA now head to conference committee to be reconciled, the resulting version needing to pass muster with both chambers.

“My top priority is making sure we have a budget that makes sure our forces have what they need to be successful in theater, or wherever they are,” said Tester, a Montana Democrat. “China and Russia, they're doing a lot of stuff to make the world less safe. So, I think we really need to focus on that. But the external issues are there. I believe, as I said, the Senate are the adults in the room. I think when we go to conference, we will end up with a with a better bill, or with a better bill all the way around. I think a lot of this stuff will fall out because hopefully people will understand the NDAA is about protecting this nation, and then move forward. Have the fights on social issues somewhere else. Don't have it on a defense bill.”

The most impactful amendment was the The Fort Belknap Indian Community Water Rights Settlement triggering $1.3 billion in infrastructure improvements and economic development, including funding for the Milk River Project, which waters 339 miles of farms and communities along the Montana Hi-Line. Both senators spoke to the amendment.

Both Tester and Daines back an amendment banning foreign adversaries like China and Russia from purchasing American farmland. The concern stems from a July 2022 purchase of North Dakota farmland by Fufeng Group, the world’s largest producer of monosodium glutamate, xanthan gum, bouillon, and other flavorings. The 300-acre farm was a 20-minute drive from Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Though foreign holdings of U.S. properties are widespread, the Fufeng purchase launched multiple state and federal attempts to ban ownership by adversaries, with China being the most cited.

“It’s targeted on the lands around military bases, where we start, because of the sensitivity, certainly, to our military assets,” Daines said. “This is about preventing espionage. And the Chinese are knowingly trying to do this and have done this. So, this is going to be a part of due diligence. You put a federal law in place, there will be incredible scrutiny and traceability. It's usually something that can be found out when you start looking at where the money flows.”

Asked if he was worried about China retaliating with its own policy, Tester quipped, “They don’t allow us to buy farmland there. What’s good for the goose, is good for the gander.”

The lawmakers also pursued an investigation into the use of over-the-counter U.S. technology used for foreign espionage. The amendment was sparked by an earlier revelation that U.S. technology was found in the wreckage of a Chinese spy balloon first spotted over Billings. The balloon itself was revealed to be available on Alibaba, a Chinese internet commerce site.

Another balloon inspired amendment required the Department of Defense to analyze weaknesses in the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which failed to spot the balloon.

Similarly, the House passed an amendment by Western District Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke to strengthen the “ground to air data link” that prevented fighter jets from locating a second balloon that flew over Montana late last winter.

Daines and Tester also supported an amendment to impose sanctions on international traffickers of fentanyl or its precursor chemicals. The amendment also declared international trafficking of fentanyl a national emergency.

The fentanyl crisis was slow to arrive in Montana, where overdose deaths were low, until 2021 when 199 people died from drug overdoses, 67% increase from five years earlier. It’s estimated that the percentage overdoses in Montana from synthetic opioids increased from 18% in 2019 to 30% in 2020, according to state health data.