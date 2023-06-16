U.S veterans are increasingly being diagnosed with addiction as drugs become more powerful, but the care particularly in rural areas can be hard to come by, members of the Veterans’ Health Administration said Wednesday.

Testifying before the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, health officials said that veterans were getting into residential treatment programs within 30 days roughly half the time. Services are often harder to come by in rural states.

“There has been an increase in morbidity and mortality from substance use disorders as powerful and illicit drugs have become more widespread,” said Erica Scavella, VA’s Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Clinical Services. “For fiscal years 2018 through 2022. The number of veterans diagnosed with a substance use disorder and receiving treatment in VA increased from 522,000 to over 550,000.”

When the VA is booked, health officials do make referrals to local, private treatment centers, Scavella said. In urgent cases, the goal is to get a veteran into treatment within 72 hours, which Scavella said the VA does.

But private residential treatment of substance abuse disorder can be hard to come by in rural America, said U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, one of several rural-state lawmakers on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

“In my world, there’s just not a lot of treatment centers out there,” Tester said.

The residential treatment for substance abuse disorder takes place the Montana VA hospital at Fort Harrison, where there are 24 beds, including eight for veterans with substance abuse disorder and eight for veterans dealing with substance abuse disorder combined with another mental health issue. The VA is uniquely equipped to deal with both substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder simultaneously.

Other rural-state lawmakers questioned VA practices, like offering a needle exchange to addicted veterans. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, an Alabama Republican, said it was illegal for a federal agency to offer needles for illicit drug use, saying the VA needs to stop.

“I think this is pretty concerning when we're really not following the law here. And I hate that we fall back on an easy plan when we should be really, really helping these veterans because we got a huge problem,” Tuberville said.

Veterans coming in for clean needles are also likely to come in for treatment when they decide to quit, Skavella said. Health care professionals would rather be in regular contact with veterans in need of help, rather than turn them away.

The Veterans Health Administration manages the largest integrated health care system in the United States. There are roughly 9 million veterans enrolled for care with the administration, though the number of veterans cared for is 6 million. Another 9 million veterans aren’t enrolled with Veterans’ Health.

While substance abuse disorder diagnoses are increasing, the number veterans committing suicide has gradually declined. Once as high as 21 veterans a day, the suicide rate has gradually lowered into the teens, said Tamara Campbell, executive director of the Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.

“We all know one suicide is one too many. And so, we really are leveraging everything we can. That number has trended downward to 17, according to the last annual report, and we continue to review those numbers daily,” Campbell said.

The urban rural divide on veteran suicide is stark. Rural veterans are 65% more likely to die from suicide than veterans living in urban areas, according to the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Testifying, Julie Kroviak, deputy assistant inspector general, cited persistent administrative errors and communication failures among VHA staff. In Texas earlier this year, a veteran seeking treatment for substance abuse disorder, was not only turned way, but no one attempted to refer him to a private treatment provider. In Wisconsin, a veteran being treated for alcohol withdrawal likely died because his case was mismanaged.