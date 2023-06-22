Colstrip Power Plant appears to be the only coal-fired generator in the country without the common pollution controls needed to clear tougher Mercury Air Toxics Standards proposed by federal regulators.

Data from the Environmental Protection Agency identifies Colstrip as the nation’s only coal-fired powerplant without a filtration baghouse or electrostatic precipitator to capture mercury and hazardous air pollutants known to cause cancer and other serious health problems.

These pollution controls have been around for decades and are used by three other Montana power plants. But Colstrip has managed, with one notable stumble, to clear quarterly pollution tests without these common controls. The power plant's surviving two units have scrubbers specifically for sulfur dioxide, which as a co-benefit capture hazardous air pollutants. The units have activated carbon injection, or ACI, for mercury, which has sufficed.

Talen Energy tells the EPA that Colstrip not only cannot pass the tougher standards proposed with current controls, but that it needs more time to consult with the power plant’s other five owners about what tighter emissions controls mean for the future of the power plant.

“Talen estimates that retrofitting its controls so that Colstrip can be in compliance with both the SO2 and proposed (fine particulate matter) limits could cost in excess of $600 million — if it is even technologically feasible — and could have a significant impact on Colstrip’s current and future operations,” the company’s senior environmental director Thomas Weissinger told the agency.

EPA’s work on tougher pollution regulations comes during a challenging time for Colstrip owners. Washington utilities Puget Sound Energy and Spokane-based Avista Corp. plan to leave Colstrip at the end of 2025 to comply with Washington law banning utilities from passing coal power costs onto customers starting in 2026. The two utilities are giving away their power plant shares to co-owners Talen and NorthWestern Energy.

Utility regulators in Washington have been increasingly reluctant to pass on big-ticket Colstrip expenses to Puget and Avista customers, complicating the issue of who would pay for MATS controls, which EPA expects to be operating in less than three years.

Similarly, Oregon utilities with Colstrip ownership have been passing on fewer and fewer power plant costs to customers. In 2022, Portland General Electric not only proposed removing all identifiable costs for Colstrip from base rates, but also agreed to “vote ‘no’ on capital investments intended to extend the life of Colstrip plant past 2025, subject to certain conditions.”

There has been a shift in the Colstrip exit plans of owners Portland General Electric and PacifiCorp, however. Oregon gives the two utilities until 2030 to get Colstrip out of rates. A year ago, both companies were synced up with Puget and Avista for a 2025 exodus, but now PGE and PacifiCorp say they’ll leave in 2030.

Wednesday, it didn’t appear that EPA was going to grant Talen an extension. The 60-day period for commenting on the tougher standards remained scheduled to end Friday. Weeks had gone by since the power plant operator made its request.

The EPA had signaled a return to tighter regulation of mercury and hazardous air pollutants in January 2022, long before Colstrip owners began swapping shares to pull the power plant out of the undertow of Washington state climate regulations.

The EPA first put forth Mercury Air Toxics Standards in 2012 that resulted in the mass retirement of smaller coal-fired power plants owned by companies that didn’t see financial benefit in adding pollution controls to meet tougher standards. Power plants produced 53 tons of mercury annually in 2011, half of U.S. emissions that year. By 2017 those power plant emissions had been cut 86%, or four tons.

Among the power plants that closed was the J.E. Corette Power Plant in Billings. Owner Pennsylvania Power and Light estimated adding the controls would have cost $38 million, significantly less than former owner Montana Power had claimed in the 1980s when resisting the technology, but still too much for a coal-fired power plant selling electricity on the open market in 2012.

Under President Donald Trump, the EPA backed off mercury standards, prioritizing the expense to power plant owners over the health benefits to the public. At the onset, EPA had estimated that it would cost power plant owners $9 billion to cut mercury emissions. The agency has just rolled out a rule requiring eastern states to limit cross state pollution. Combined with MATS, the expectation was that there would be 18,000 to 46,000 fewer premature deaths in the United States, 540,000 fewer asthma attacks and 2 million fewer missed work or school days.

The Biden EPA returned to prioritizing public health in 2022 and followed up the 2012 rule in April by proposing tougher standards.

The EPA estimated in January that Colstrip’s annualized cost of compliance with a higher standard would be about $19 million for Colstrip Unit 3 the only unit analyzed. The power plant’s owners split operations and maintenance costs unevenly according to the share size. PGE, for example, put the cost of this 20% share in the power plant at $70 million for the current year.

So far, Talen and NorthWestern Energy are the only Colstrip owners submitting comments on the proposed rule. NorthWestern has characterized the tougher standards as ‘politically beneficial, on its face’ but having real impacts on the reliability of energy service to its customers.

With so many coal-fired power plants in the United States already having filtration baghouse or electrostatic precipitator technology, Montana has stuck out in its opposition to tougher mercury rules. In 385 pages of public testimony on the proposed EPA rule, pro-coal advocates from neighboring states don’t register.

No one from Wyoming, which prides itself on being the nation’s boiler room, testified. Same for North Dakota, which EPA had identified as having some of the nation’s highest mercury emitting power plants.

“I don’t have anyone In Montana protesting in my district with any concerns of Colstrip, or fish being poisoned or children at risk. I’m sorry, I don’t have evidence of that,” testified Randy Pinocci, one of five Montana Public Service Commissioners, who will likely have to decide whether it makes sense to pass on the cost of added pollution controls to customers of NorthWestern Energy.

To be clear, there are mercury advisories for fish caught on 66 different Montana waterways scattered across the state. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks publishes a list of affected areas.

Montana's all-Republican Public Service Commission has voted to pass mercury control costs onto electric customers before. In 2015, Montana Dakota Utilities sought an annual rate increase of $178 per Montana customer for mercury controls, including $16 million in controls for Lewis and Clark Generating Station in Sidney.

Though commissioners eventually approved a lesser amount for MDU, frustration boiled over six years later when MDU closed the Sidney power plant. MDU said the alternative not adding the controls was closing Lewis and Clark in 2015 without having adequate replacement power.

NorthWestern Energy is currently seeking a 28% increase in electric rates. The amount doesn't include money for a pollution control upgrade at Colstrip.

Only one Montanan testified in favor of tighter pollution controls, during a more than 7-hour EPA hearing May 9. The rule was panned by several state legislators from the Colstrip region and members of the Colstrip community, including several representatives of the Rosebud Mine, which feeds the power plant.

"Unfortunately, like many streams across the nation, Montana streams have fish consumption advisories due to high mercury concentrations, as do many lakes and reservoirs. It's not always safe to eat the fish you catch. But many Montanans have no other choice or simply don't understand the risks," said Michelle Uberuaga, of Livingston.

"It's pretty easy to forget that industrial pollutants travel in our air and water when you are fishing in a blue-ribbon stream in the wilderness of Montana. My kids and my nephews and all of their friends really love to fish, and they really love to eat the fish they catch. But there are many places that we don't allow them to eat the fish."

Uberuaga is the Montana coordinator for Moms Clean Air Force, which has 4,000 members in the state and advocates for better pollution controls.

Most of the public comments from across the country concerning tougher mercury standards support EPA action. Whether EPA has the power to impose tougher standards on mercury emissions was established years ago.