The state of Montana has paid $825,000 to power plant owners wrongfully targeted by a 2021 law intended to keep Colstrip Power Plant operating.

The payment is to cover the legal fees of Colstrip Power Plant owners Puget Sound Energy, Avista Corp., Portland General Electric and PacifiCorp, who collectively have a 70% interest in southeast Montana generator.

The two laws are among several bills created by the Legislature, but later thrown out for violating the state or U.S. constitutions. The state has since started budgeting money for legal fees related to bad bill lawsuits.

In 2021, the Legislature’s Republican majority passed laws nullifying portions of the private business agreement governing plant decisions. Lawmakers also put Montana’s attorney general in charge of power plant maintenance, empowering the AG to impose $100,000-a-day fines on any owner who didn’t comply.

U.S. District Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto ruled last October that the laws, which nullify key portions of the private business contract governing the power plant, violated the Commerce Clause and Contract Clause of the U.S. Constitution, as well as the Federal Arbitration Act, laws established to keep states from meddling in private agreements and business.

One month after DeSoto’s ruling, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen agreed the state should pay the power plant owners’ legal fees.

The Colstrip laws were passed to aid the power plant’s minority owners, Talen Energy and NorthWestern Energy, who feared being on the losing end of decisions by the power plant’s majority owners.

Talen and NorthWestern each have a 15% stake in Colstrip, but share one vote on power plant decisions, which had become more disagreeable as owners from Oregon and Washington prepared to exit the plant. Climate change law in Washington requires utilities there to stop billing customers for coal power by 2026. Oregon requires the same of its utilities in 2030.

In 2020, the short-timers at the power plant began questioning expenses that kept the power plant alive longer than they intended to stay. NorthWestern Energy and Talen responded by recruiting Republican Legislators to force Colstrip’s majority owners to pay for maintenance. Lawmakers also mandated that arbitration take place in Montana under terms the Legislature dictated, rather than terms in the business contract that has governed Colstrip for four decades.

In committee hearings, state Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick accused the majority of Colstrip owners of deceptive practices. He said the owners were behaving like spouses in an ugly divorce, keying the family car on the way out the door.

Signing the bills into law in 2021, Gov. Greg Gianforte blasted Washington state’s climate law.

“Affordable power generated in Colstrip helped build Seattle’s big tech economy, but now woke, overzealous regulators in Washington state are punishing the people of Colstrip with their anti-coal agenda,” Gianforte said.

The laws proved short lived. U.S. District Court Judge Susan Watters blocked the state from overriding Colstrip’s business contract five months after Gianforte signed the legislation.

Since the court ruled the Montana laws unconstitutional, Puget Sound Energy and Avista Corp have agreed to give their power plant shares to Talen and NorthWestern at the end of 2025.