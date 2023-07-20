U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke secured amendments in federal spending bills this week that would shield Colstrip from tougher pollution laws and remove grizzlies from the endangered species list.

The Western District Republican had secured so many amendments to EPA and Department of Interior Appropriations that Subcommittee Chairman Mike Simpson, joked that the bill should be named after Zinke. Appropriations amendments are how lawmakers use the power of the purse by blocking spending on issues which they oppose.

“This is a measured response based on the science what we have and the studies are clear on the Greater Yellowstone grizzly population, that population has recovered we should celebrate the grizzlies,” Zinke said in streamed proceedings. “The grizzlies are great, great grizzlies out there, but the ask we request, that the government to do the right thing on the grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone population.”

House Republicans authored bills to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species act earlier this year. Zinke and Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman, a Republican, introduced a bill in February to delist the bears in the Greater Yellowstone Area and return management to the states. Eastern District Rep. Matt Rosendale put forth a similar bill in March.

Hageman told Lee Montana Newspapers in February that the grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone are recovered. Biologists say the region’s bears aren’t large enough in population to overcome inbreeding, which would eventually kill the species off.

The committee majority also voted to block the EPA from spending money on a retool of the Mercury Air Toxics Standards, a now decade-old law that required the capture of mercury emissions and other hazardous air pollutants. Several owners of small coal-fired power plants chose to shut down rather than add the necessary pollution controls.

The new MATS rule would further tighten restrictions on mercury and hazardous air pollutants known to cause cancer and other serious health problems. Colstrip Power Plant owners Talen Energy and NorthWestern Energy told EPA this spring that they would likely shut down the power plant rather than comply. Four other owners of the southeast Montana power plant remained silent on the matter.

Montana politicians quickly dubbed the tighter MATS restriction the “Colstrip rule,” suggesting the power plant was EPA’s lone target. Although several other power plants have been identified as polluting above the tougher threshold, Colstrip was the only power plant identified by EPA as having neither a filtration bag house nor electrostatic controls — which have been a standard feature on power plants for at least 20 years.

Talen put the cost of adding the controls at about $300 million for each of Colstrip’s two generating units, indicating that the power plant may not run long enough to make the upgrade economical.

Zinke, who was former President Donald Trump’s first secretary of The Interior, was credited for several funding restrictions that would block priorities of the current Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

Among the Zinke amendments is a block on spending for the “Conservation and Landscape Health,” a rule that would allow public lands to be leased for conservation in the same way parcels are currently leased for oil and gas drilling, or livestock grazing. The Bureau of Land Management under the proposed rule is to identify land where there are critical environmental concerns and then issue leases to conservation groups for restoration or site mitigation.

In May, advocates for the bill told Lee Montana Newspapers that only 14% of federal lands are managed for conservation while the rest are open to extractive uses.

Republicans had attempted to kill the conservation rule as a condition of raising the federal debt limit, but backed as a compromise was brokered with President Joe Biden to keep the federal government from default.

Zinke also advanced an amendment blocking The Interior from imposing a 20-year mining ban in northeast Minnesota where there is a large nickel deposit. The Trump administration has supported the mine, but Biden administration considered the environmental risks too high.

“Now the history of this mine goes back a long way. Most recently, our Secretary of Interior, when asked when she did do the moratorium, ‘what mineral was in the mine?’ I think that's a fair question, don't you? Did anyone on this committee find it surprising that not one mineral could be named?” Zinke said. “That maybe perhaps nickel is important to batteries, to the opposition's desire to make everything EV. How are you going to do that without batteries? This mine is the largest nickel deposit on the face of the planet that we know of. This mine has critical minerals that are necessary in combat in defense of this country.”

Zinke also secured a block on funding for a vehicle reservation program at Glacier National Park. The program has been in place since 2021 to limit congestion on park roads.