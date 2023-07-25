A Havre business owner has been charged with two felonies after he allegedly pulled a gun on workers cleaning up after a train derailed on the Hi-Line last Friday.

Tom Patrick, who owns a construction company and has property where the derailment tipped 11 rail cars, has been charged with criminal endangerment and assault with a weapon.

The BNSF train derailed at about 5:30 p.m. Friday near the Milk River about four miles east of Havre. Most of the rail cars were carrying shipping containers stacked two high. Several of the containers spilled their contents including cake mix, napkins, carrots and other consumer goods.

Patrick arrived at the scene about four hours after the derailment and threatened cleanup crews, including pointing what witnesses described as a lever-action 30-30 rifle at one worker’s head, the charging document alleges. Workers ran for safety so quickly they left the equipment they were operating running.

One of the two construction companies subcontracted by BNSF to clean up the site is owned by Patrick. The owner of the second company had previously worked for Patrick for 15 years.

Witnesses said Patrick stormed around the site telling workers from the second company to get off his property, “all while pointing the gun at everyone.” Several workers told investigators they were terrified.

Members of law enforcement carrying their patrol rifles attempted to get close to Patrick, using the downed train cars and wreckage from the spill for cover, the charges state.

Eventually, a Patrick Construction employee convinced Patrick to surrender the rifle and Patrick was arrested and taken to jail.

It is the second train derailment in Montana in about a month. In June, a Montana Rail Link train derailed on a bridge crossing the Yellowstone River sending 10 rail cars spilling into the river.