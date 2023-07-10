Stillwater County Sheriff's Office has identified the unidentified human remains deputies recovered in a remote area near West Rosebud Lake in November, 2019.

The remains were those of Michael Moler, a 63-year-old man from Midland, Texas.

The remains were identified after an investigation and assistance from the State of Montana Medical Examiner’s Office, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and Othram Inc.

To perform the task, Othram used forensic-grade genome sequencing and forensic genetic genealogy to trace the ancestry DNA of the remains. Confirmatory DNA testing confirmed the remains were Moler's and his family has been notified, said the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation into the circumstances of Moler’s death remains ongoing, although no foul play is suspected.