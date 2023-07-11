FEMA has approved nearly $7 million in public assistance funding for work on three bridges in Carbon County.

The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued June 16, 2022. FEMA has approved more than $18 million in public assistance funding for 2022 Montana flood recovery to date.

This FEMA funding allows Carbon County to contract services to make repairs and mitigate against future damage to three bridges: the Meeteetse Trail Bridge, East Side Bridge North, and East Side Bridge South. The contracted work will restore the bridges to their pre-flooding status wherever possible.

This FEMA funding represents 75% of the cost of the project with the remaining cost share the responsibility of the state of Montana and Carbon County.

The FEMA Public Assistance program provides funding to governmental agencies and certain private non-profits for eligible disaster response costs and to repair or replace damaged public infrastructure. For more information about the Public Assistance program, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/program-overview.