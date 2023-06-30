A Wyoming man has admitted he traveled to Montana with the intent to engage in sex with a minor, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Jeremy George Lusk, 38, of Crowley, Wyoming, pleaded guilty to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Lusk faces a maximum of 30 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and a minimum of five years to life of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided. Sentencing was set for Oct. 30 before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen.

The government alleged that in January, a Bozeman Police Department officer was working undercover and observed an ad on a social media application asking if anyone wanted to engage in sexual relations with a 38-year-old from Bridger, Montana.

The ad stated the individual was looking for someone between the ages of 18 and 68. The undercover officer responded that she was 14 years old and lived in Bozeman. Lusk told the undercover to contact him when she turned 18, and the undercover responded telling Lusk to contact her if he changed his mind.

Luck re-initiated contact the same day, and the conversation turned sexual. The communications led to Lusk sending a nude photo of himself. On Feb. 22 and through the morning of Feb. 23, Lusk wrote messages indicating his intent to travel to Montana and that he was on his way.

Law enforcement determined Lusk lived and worked in Wyoming. After being directed to a specific location by the undercover officer, police arrested Lusk when he arrived. Lusk admitted to having online sexually explicit discussions with a 14-year-old and had come to Bozeman with the intent to meet her for a sexual encounter.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno B. Baucus is prosecuting the case. The Bozeman Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.