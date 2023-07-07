A 34-year-old man was killed near Cooke City when the off-road vehicle he was driving over a snowbank rolled over.

The Pequot Lakes, Minnesota man was driving a Can-Am Maverick in the area of Daisy Trail Pass and Miller Road Wednesday at about 2 p.m. when the fatal accident occurred, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The victim as found dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was apparently attempting to traverse a snowbank partially blocking the road.

“The incline increased to the point the victim overturned and rolled several times down a steep grade.” The highway patrol reported.