Natural and cultural history take the stage at the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument Interpretive Center in historic Fort Benton, now open for the summer.

Since opening its doors in 2005, the Interpretive Center has served as a window into the past, showcasing the monument to visitors from around the world through vivid displays and presentations.

The Interpretive Center’s summer hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Stop by the front desk to get boating information for those planning to float the river. Beat the summer heat while watching the film "White Cliffs, Wild River." Get the lay of the land from the BLM's scale-model exhibit of the entire 149-mile river corridor.

Further inside the museum, some of the center's most-notable exhibits include Chief Josephs' surrender rifle, relinquished after the Nez Perce Tribe’s 1,170-mile trek to escape Army control, and a life-sized replica Murphy freight wagon, commonly used to transport shipments arriving on steamboats at Fort Benton's levee to destinations throughout the Pacific Northwest Territory.

For groups larger than six people or to arrange a tour, call ahead to make arrangements with the center. Children younger than 16 may enter for free. The adult entry fee is $5. The center accepts interagency passes, such as those for military veterans and seniors.

You can call the Missouri Breaks Interpretive Center at 406-622-4000. Any changes to hours of operation will be noted on the center’s website.