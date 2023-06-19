There was only one nurse on the obstetrics floor the night Jennifer Peterson gave birth to her son, and it was busy.

Peterson arrived at Sidney Health Center around 11 p.m. Her contractions were near constant, and she walked laps around the building while she waited to be addressed.

At some point, nearly hunched over from the contractions and on her fifth 30 oz water bottle, a nurse sat her in the delivery room, the only open room available. The nurse was scrambling, handling several patients at once, and a doctor was called in.

Peterson was lifted onto the delivery table. There was a leg dangling out of her.

As a mother of three and someone who raises cattle for a living, she knew that meant her baby was breeched, positioned feet first instead of the safer head-first. For a few reasons, including her faith and the familiar staff members, she said she didn’t panic.

“The doctor looked at me, and she said, ‘You have no choice,’” Peterson remembers. “‘You have to do this.’ She wasn’t forceful. It felt reassuring.”

Then Sidney nurse Tami Larson walked in, and Peterson said things somehow moved even quicker.

After just three pushes, Will Peterson was born. He was completely healthy, Peterson said.

At rural hospitals like Sidney Health Center, the training that prepares nurses for perinatal care, and emergencies like a breech baby, can be slim to nonexistent.

That’s why MOMS was created, the Montana Obstetrics & Maternal Support program, and it’s why Larson was able to confidently help Peterson.

Larson had completed a MOMS funded breeched birth simulation just five days prior, and it would be only the second she’s seen as a nurse.

“I was comfortable,” Larson said. “I knew what I was doing, and I was able to help. I wasn’t nervous at all.”

Operated primarily through Billings Clinic, MOMS uses a grant provided through the state’s Health Resources and Services Administration, MOMS grant manager Stephanie Fitch explained.

The program temporarily funnels money into a wide network of services that support mothers in rural hospitals, such as simulation labs and online training for nurses.

Rural hospitals typically have less resources than large hospitals, both in quantity and quality, Fitch said. Larger hospitals, such as Billings Clinic, have dedicated physicians, midwives and nurses that specialize in perinatal care.

“But as you get into rural settings, you’re pulling staff from other departments that are cross trained in OB,” Fitch said. “We’ve got doctors around the state (that don’t specialize in labor) that are expected to take care of patients that are delivering.”

The price of education only exacerbates the situation, Fitch said. A simulation lab truck filled with mannequins and a fake delivery room, which MOMS funded for some participating rural hospitals, may cost $4,000 a day for training.

Except, because most of Montana is rural, most of Montana struggles with supporting pregnant and postpartum people.

When MOMS was started around two years ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Montana had the sixth highest maternal mortality ratio, Fitch said, and 52 of Montana’s 56 counties had at least one Medically-Underserved Area designation.

By giving rural medical providers one time access to critical review of perinatal care, including labor complications and postpartum support, the knowledge can be more consistently spread across health clinics across the state by “graduates” of the MOMS program.

Peterson, who had delivered her previous two children at Sidney Health Center, knew it wasn’t as well funded as other hospitals, but she said she trusted the professionals there inherently. When her baby was breeched, she said her doctor and nurses knew she’d rather have vaginal birth over a C-section.

“It was possible I wouldn’t have that choice,” Peterson said. “I’d have accepted it if I had to have a C-section… but the fact that they knew how to deliver my son the way I wanted meant I had autonomy.”

After completing the MOMS online training and simulation lab, Larson was promoted to Director of Nursing at Sidney Health Center. Her knowledge can be passed down to future nurses and fellow professionals, creating a self-sustaining wealth of maternal health information.

“That’s something we’ve never had before,” Larson said. “There are many parts of perinatal care that are unexpected, and it’s so important to have someone who can put that in context.”

A big example is substance abuse during pregnancy, Larson said, which is featured in the MOMS-funded training.

“In my head, I think about why someone would be on meth while pregnant,” Larson said. “Except, we’re not being paid to judge. They’re moms and they love their babies regardless. I want to train my girls to think like that.”

Substance abuse and mental health make a significant chunk of maternal mortality rates, Fitch said. Despite this, it’s often a missed part of maternal care, often because professionals aren’t always equipped to combat it in postpartum patients.

Since MOMS began, change has already been made, Fitch said.

“New reports have come out from the CDC, and Montana is no longer in the top 10, which is incredible,” Fitch said. This is partially from teaching hospitals how to uniformly measure maternal mortality, creating a reliable statistic.

As the program moves forward and ends in three years, researchers are already looking to the next steps in improving care and stopping maternal deaths.

“Can we change something in medical coverage, or is it in social systems?” Fitch said. “Where are the breaks in care? We next need to understand where we could have intervened as a system, a state and as a provider network to stop preventable deaths. That’s the ultimate goal.”