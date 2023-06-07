Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is recommending to change mule deer hunting regulations to bucks only in 17 eastern districts this season following population declines due to drought and the severe winter.

The issue is one of several items on the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission’s agenda when it meets at 8:30 a.m. on June 8 in Helena. The public can tune in online to watch the proceedings, but those wishing to comment must sign in beforehand.

Other items on the agenda include: Elk Hunting Access Agreements for 2023; moving forward with grizzly bear ARM rulemaking; mountain lion quotas; Private Land Recreation Management Area biennial rules; consolidated public use rules; and bird dog training seasons.

To help struggling mule deer populations, FWP is recommending the commission adopt proposed changes to general license regulations in hunting districts 410, 411, 412, 417, 419, 426, 471, 621, 622, 700, 701, 702, 703, 704, and 705 from either-sex mule deer to antlered buck mule deer, while maintaining either-sex opportunity for white-tailed deer. The department also recommends excluding HDs 621 and 622 from the opportunity available to license-permit type 620-00 for mule deer does.

Lions

Setting mountain lion hunting quotas for this season will also be up to the commission, which received 100 comments on the four alternatives proposed.

The first alternative is the status quo, which includes all aspects of the 12.5% reduction in the Northwest Ecoregion as adopted by the commission in 2022. The second alternative would achieve a 10% reduction statewide within six years if the quota were achieved, although all quotas are not met currently. The quotas provided under the second alternative would have no numerical difference in the Northwest Ecoregion from the status quo alternative. The third alternative would achieve a 20% reduction statewide within six years, and the fourth alternative would achieve a 40% reduction statewide within six years.

The different quotas are being offered by FWP to address concerns regarding low elk populations in Region 1 of northwestern Montana and low mule deer numbers in other areas of the state.

“Research in the Bitterroot area of western Montana suggests that carnivore harvest management targeting a 30% reduction in lions may be an effective tool for increasing elk populations, at least in the short term,” the department noted. “Research in northwest Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front identified mountain lion predation is often the leading cause of mortality in mule deer.”

However, the agency also noted, “Predation is rarely the sole factor influencing prey population trajectory.”

Several conservation groups commented opposing increased lion harvests while several individuals advocated for increased lion kills to help deer and elk populations.

Grizzlies

If the commission approves the department’s proposal to initiate rulemaking, the next step would be for the commission to consider proposed language from the department. This step would include opportunity for the public to comment.

For the full agenda, background on the scheduled topics and public comments, go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission page on the FWP website.