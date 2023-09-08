A procession of forlorn individuals extends from the dull reception area of a Billings government office all the way out the glass front doors and to the sidewalk outside.

Each of them is armed with small stacks of documents and manila folders, and most are on their second or third trip to the Yellowstone County Office of Public Assistance where they are trying to restore the services they lost during the Medicaid unwinding.

The “unwinding” describes the massive, federally mandated, reprocessing of every Medicaid recipient in the United States. It comes at the end of the three-year COVID-19 public health emergency, during which Congress enacted a requirement that states relax parameters around Medicaid eligibility.

Medicaid programs were required to keep people continuously enrolled through the end of the emergency in exchange for enhanced federal funding. As a result, no one was reevaluated for Medicaid for three years, even if there was an increase in income or access to other health insurance.

By the time the continuous enrollment requirement ended on March 31, 2023, there were more than 320,000 Montanans enrolled in Medicaid. Workers at the state health department will need to process every individual to either re-enroll them, or if they are no longer eligible bump them off the public insurance.

So far, 55,000 people have lost coverage since April.

Many unaware they're dropped

After five months of unwinding, the redetermination process is going horribly across the country, including in Montana, said Mary Windecker, CEO of Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana.

State data shows that 1,638 renewal packets were returned in the mail due to an incorrect address for the target individual and nearly 34,000 people lost coverage because of failure to provide requested information.

Most people don’t know that they’ve fallen off Medicaid until they arrive in a provider’s office, Windecker said.

Amanda Medina has been trying for a month to get her children re-enrolled in Medicaid. She’s waited on hold for hours just to be redirected to another department. She’s receive contradictory information at every turn and taken at least two days off work to stand in line at the OPA.

Her daughter has unique health issues that require treatment at the Children’s Hospital in Denver, Colorado.

“She has an appointment in October. I can’t imagine if we got there and didn’t have insurance,” Medina said.

Without Medicaid, Medina would run the risk of having to pay the full amount of the service out of pocket.

Medina was aware that the unwinding was happening, but missed her redetermination paperwork in the mail. What she didn’t realize was that her children would be affected by the unwinding.

“There’s lack of communication between departments. (Medicaid) has always been a headache, but this is a disaster,” Medina said.

Providers weighed down

There doesn’t seem to be a pattern as to who falls through the cracks and who may be automatically re-enrolled, said Erica Schuppe, occupational therapist and owner of Wild Roots Therapy in Billings.

Schuppe and her team of therapists spent at least six hours combing through their list of Medicaid patients, checking their enrollment status online, and calling the patient if they were listed as inactive.

“The man power we’ve put into this … I don’t think smaller practices would be able to do it. And a lot of those practices in rural Montana are small,” Schuppe said.

Wild Roots offers occupational therapy, speech therapy, integrated listening systems and counseling with a focus on serving kids on Medicaid.

The bulk of her clientele have experienced early life adversity such as abuse, neglect or exposure to violence. As these kids get older, they often present with, broadly speaking, behavioral problems.

Schuppe has made it her mission to serve this patient population. She has never capped the number of Medicaid patients she takes, like many other providers. She has never sorted her waitlist by insurance. At least not until now.

July was the first time in her career that she started looking for clients with private insurance, and it’s because the state health department has been six-to-eight weeks behind on processing Medicaid claims since the unwinding began.

The state government reimburses providers at a fixed rate for services delivered to a Medicaid recipient. In the past, the claims were processed and payment distributed in a timely manner, making it so Schuppe could continue on her mission. But with at least 180 Medicaid patients in the books per week, Schuppe can’t afford to take anymore.

“I didn’t fill my open spots with Medicaid patients, and it made me feel sick. It goes against my values, but I have 12 employees I have to pay,” Schuppe said.

At the same time, a multitude of claims are being denied because of noncompliance with the Passport to Health Program. This Medicaid program works to strengthen the relationship between a patient and a provider. The patient chooses one provider to manage all their referrals, and in order for the state government to pay for the service, the claim documentation must indicate that the Passport provider gave the referral.

This program was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the state health department did not adequately inform providers that the program would start back up this year, according to Schuppe.

“No one was notified. Doctors weren’t, therapists weren’t, families weren’t. These doctors are getting hundreds of calls a day now for referrals ... No one knew that this hiccup existed,” Schuppe said.

Providers throughout the state are capping the number of Medicaid patients they take. Others refuse to accept the public insurance at all.

Families who have fallen off Medicaid have discontinued treatments for their children, Schuppe said. They don’t want to accumulate medical debt in case they’re unable to get back on Medicaid.

During the final weeks of summer Schuppe usually focuses on getting her clients ready for the school year, working hard on things like fine motor skills and emotional regulation. But because of the Medicaid disruptions, many kids missed out on this.

“Being unsafe as a little kid creates a plethora of developmental issues. That’s why they come here, to get help with that,” Schuppe said. “So to have additional stressors put on families is very sad to me.”

Now what?

Jackie Jones, director of Montana government relations for PacificSource Health Plans, recalled a letter sent by the state health department to every Medicaid recipient in the state and the panic that followed.

State officials aimed to inform enrollees of a different change to Medicaid, a change that is completely separate from the unwinding.

“The letter was confusing, even for me,” Jones said. “People panicked, they thought they missed (the unwinding).”

The letter addressed the end of continuous eligibility, which keeps Medicaid recipients enrolled for 12-months before they are reevaluated.

During the 2021 legislative session, state lawmakers voted to remove funding for continuous eligibility. Now, most adults covered by Medicaid will need to send proof of income to the state health department more frequently. This change, however, will not affect children.

Between the unwinding and the end of continuous eligibility, there has been a misunderstanding around re-enrolling children for Medicaid, Jones said.

Parents will need to return redetermination packets for their children in order to stay on Medicaid, but once the application is accepted, the kids will be covered for a year.

“We all need to become helpers in getting services to people,” Jones said, calling on others to help friends and family get their paperwork together and submitted.

The most important thing to do now, Jones said, is to know the status of your Medicaid enrollment. Recipients can check online at apply.mt.gov.

The website will show when the recipient should expect to see their redetermination packet in the mail. Contact information and addresses should be up-to-date online too.

Upon receiving the packet, individuals will have about 30 days to return the information to the state health department. Even if the packet doesn’t get in the mail right on time, Jones says to send in the information anyway. If it’s close to the final day, the department might just process it anyway.

For those who are no longer eligible because their employer offers health insurance benefits, there will open a temporary enrollment period in which you can apply for private insurance without a life changing event.

A local group called Cover Montana partnered with the state health department to help people through the unwinding process. An enrollment assister will walk a client through the application process or help them identify other subsidized health insurance plans if they're no longer Medicaid eligible.

“Really I just want people to know that fight or flight is a normal human response to something stressful. It’s a totally normal response to run away from that letter and its okay,” Jones said. “It doesn’t mean you’re lazy or stupid. There are still things you can do to get covered.”