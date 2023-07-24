From July 20 to July 22, Bozeman Police Department conducted a human trafficking and child exploitation investigation in the Bozeman area. The result of this investigation was the arrests of 18 individuals. These individuals have been charged with 18 counts of patronizing a prostitute, five counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of patronizing a victim of sex trafficking for a child victim.

During this investigation, detectives seized cocaine, fentanyl, and other physical evidence. The specifics of each case can be requested from the Justice Court in each defendant’s affidavit of probable cause.

This investigation was assisted by the Bozeman Police Department and Montana State University Special Victims Unit, Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Montana Analysis and Technical Information Center.

This was a long three days for our investigators and a tremendous amount of work is being done to continue these investigations.

“We want to use this opportunity to educate the public and reach out to those in need of assistance,” Bozeman Police Detective Captain Dana McNeil stated. “If someone is controlling or managing you, abusing you, withholding basic necessities from you in order to control you and your finances, providing you with illegal drugs, or if you feel scared, unsafe, and unable to leave the situation, seek help.”

Residents in need can reach out to the Gallatin County Victim Services office at 406-582-2075, call the Montana Human Trafficking Hotline at 833-406 STOP (7867) or call the national human trafficking hotline at 888-373-7888. Residents can also reach out to HAVEN at 406-586-4111 or other local shelters which provide services and resources to people ready to leave.