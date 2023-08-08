Customers of the Montana Dakota Utilities can expect a $96 a year rate increase for electric service, following the split vote by the Montana Public Service Commission on Tuesday.

The commission voted 3-2 to approve the rate increase. MDU has 25,000 metered electric customers in Eastern Montana. Randy Pinocci and Tony O’Donnell, the only commissioners with MDU customers as constituents, both voted against the rate hike.

The increase has no bearing on MDU natural gas rates.

The size of the rate increase resulted from a settlement between MDU, the Montana Consumer Counsel and Denbury Onshore, an enhanced oil recovery company active in southeast Montana. Commissioners had the option of rejecting the settlement and proceeding with their own ratemaking deliberations — something that Montana’s utility regulators haven’t done in at least 20 years.

The PSC is a five-member elected commission that regulates monopolies, more specifically the state’s largest utilities NorthWestern Energy and MDU. In that capacity, the PSC affects the household budgets of more than 400,000 Montana utility customers, some drawing electricity and natural gas from the same monopoly.

Customers of monopolies are legally recognized as “captive,” meaning they lack the free-market choice of shopping around for a better deal. This is one of the few scenarios in which the government directly determines the prices consumers pay.

O’Donnell, a Republican from Billings, argued against accepting the settlement, which was a take-it-or-leave-it proposition for commissioners.

“I feel it is the very strong responsibility of this agency to ask all the questions that need to be, whether they're embarrassing to anybody or not, whatever,” O’Donnell said. “I believe that our job is to have the lowest reasonable fees to ratepayers that respects highly respects. As was pointed out in the open Bloomfield requirements, and it's fair to the utility, but still fair to ratepayers and fairness to me, means the lowest cost to ratepayers.”

Pinocci, a Republican from Sun River, raised the issue of MDU’s closure of Lewis and Clark Generating Station near Sidney in 2021, as well as MDU’s decision not to locate a new gas-fired power plant in Montana. The closure of Lewis and Clark has been a sore spot with Pinocci, who has constituents in Sidney.

Lewis and Clark was one of several coal-fired power plants in the previous decade that had to upgrade its pollution controls to remain compliant with federal mercury air toxics standards. The upgrades cost million of dollars, which customers paid for under terms approved by the PSC. But the Lewis and Clark plant closed just a few years later, a move MDU said was necessary as it pivoted to a cheaper source of electricity.

“Commissioners do not tell the power companies how to run their business. But I just have too many questions that I have bad answers for,” Pinocci said.

The rate increase was anticipated by customers who coalesced against the rate hike after Northern Plains Resource Council raised the issue of commissioners granting MDU a more than 15% rate increase enacted in 2020. The Billings-based nonprofit held listening sessions and letter-writing campaigns about the proposed increase.

“We are extremely disappointed in the commissioners who sided with MDU’s executives and shareholders over the families, ag producers, and small business owners whose electricity bills will increase yet again,” said Melissa Holt, Glendive resident and member of the Dawson Resource Council. “However, we are also extremely proud of our work to raise awareness about this issue, which led to cutting this rate increase by more than half, saving our combined communities millions of dollars.”

The rate increase approved Tuesday was 9.1% for residential customers. MDU had initially requested a 19.2% increase in rates.

Commissioner Ann Bukacek, a Republican from Kalispell, said the rate increase approved Tuesday wasn’t that bad, likening it to the cost of a couple iced lattes, or a movie without popcorn when broken down as a per-month increase of $8.

Commissioner Jennifer Fielder, a Republican from Thompson Falls, said she didn’t think the Commission could come up with a more affordable amount through its own ratemaking.

“I've analyzed this case and I agree with staff that this settlement agreement falls on the lowest cost end of the range of reasonableness. It cuts Montana Dakota utilities initial request by more than half. And I feel that if we as a commission were not to approve this settlement agreement. We are not likely to achieve lowering the costs any further.