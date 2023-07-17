Yellowstone National Park has unveiled its latest step in bison conservation with an expanded quarantine facility.

Able to hold and test up to 200 bison for brucellosis at a time, the facility funnels more bison through a relocation program instead of being sent to slaughter. At a private celebration held last week at the Stephens Creek facility, it was lauded as a milestone for bison conservation and Native American rights.

“(The buffalo are) our relatives,” said Ervin Carlson, board president for the InterTribal Buffalo Council and member of the Blackfeet Nation. “That’s our history and our own country … By land, by air, by sea, they made it to that tribe who really wanted animals there with them.”

Bison have been a matter of controversy for decades. That controversy is partially why the relocation program and quarantine facility exists.

In 2000, the state of Montana implemented a bison population target of 3,000 to 3,500, which incentivized hunting and slaughter of bison at Montana and Yellowstone park’s borders.

Some farming and ranching voices have worried free roaming bison may infect cattle with brucellosis or infringe on grazing space.

If cattle were infected, Montana would lose its brucellosis-free designation, costing the industry millions. However, others have the worry is baseless because there have been no documented cases of brucellosis infecting cattle from bison.

In the winter of 2022-23, Yellowstone saw around 1,200 bison killed in a 6,000 bison herd. It brought outcry from advocates of free-roaming bison, some calling it a bloodbath.

With so many competing interests, the Bison Conservation Transfer Program is both a compromise and collaboration. It works with federal, state and tribal groups, including Carlson’s InterTribal Buffalo Council.

The Bison Conservation Transfer Program aims to reduce the slaughter incentive by sending bison across the state, and it all begins with the quarantine facility.

Bison migrating northward away from Yellowstone are captured and taken to the quarantine facility to undergo various testing, including for brucellosis. The whole process can take years before bison are declared disease free.

To date, no bison in quarantine has tested positive for brucellosis after 300 days of quarantine, Yellowstone’s lead bison biologist Chris Geremia said.

Eventually, bison that are brucellosis-free are shipped to Fort Peck Reservation to be sent to Native tribes across the country. The facility was built in 2014 and the first transfer happened in 2019.

Since then, 294 bison have been transferred to Fort Peck, and 170 have been moved to 23 separate tribes across 12 states. According to the program’s website, it’s the largest transfer of Yellowstone bison across Native tribes in history.

The added numbers spawn interest, which spawns more support, Carlson explained at the private celebration. That’s what allowed the program to expand as it has so far.

“That’s what we’re about is increasing those numbers, getting them out,” Carlson said.

The expanded facility now doubles its previous capacity because of a $1 million investment, which was funded by the park and nonprofit partners Yellowstone Forever and the Greater Yellowstone Coalition. Expansion required a strategic look into water pumping and bison’s winter migration.

While it doesn’t fully solve the bison dilemma, speakers at the private ceremony applauded the program for reducing slaughter and returning bison to tribes. The expanded facility was a sign of progress to some.

Native wellbeing is linked with buffalo wellbeing, said Troy Heinert, a member of the Sicangu Lakota Oyate. Tribes that receive bison will be reclaiming culture they’ve lost.

As executive director of the InterTribal Buffalo Council, Hienert also said he’s intimately familiar with the politics and significance of bison.

“There’s a lot about this animal in particular that brings Americans together,” Heinert said.

The collaboration he’s seen between usually conflicting groups has been reassuring, and he said he has hope more successes are on the horizon.

“While yes, we’re always going to have to continue working through issues and think through controversy and management,” Heinert said. “Part of what’s represented in the effort here is there's a lot of common ground.”