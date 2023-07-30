For most of the year, White Sulphur Springs is a quiet little ranching hub of about 1,000 people in the rolling hills of central Montana.

And then in July, the four-day Red Ants Pants music festival comes to town, drawing as many as 15,000 people. The bars get crowded, meals at restaurants take a little longer, the freestyle parking can get nutty, and residents getting gas at the Town Pump may have to wait behind an RV.

But, you don’t hear much serious grumbling from locals. Every single one of those visitors brings their wallet.

It’s been awhile since the last serious study of the festival’s economic impact was done. But, in 2013, the state’s Department of Commerce estimated the festival spread as much as $2.8 million around Meagher County. And that didn’t count the vendor fees, sponsorship revenues or camping fees, which now are $35 per person for the full festival, or $1,800 for the glamping Safari tent featuring “real beds with organic linens.”

So by now, that 2013 total has likely doubled, maybe more.

And, it’s not just bars, restaurants and hotels that cash in. Local artists sell their work from card tables on Main Street, there’s a farmers market, the library has a used book sale and there are many other opportunities for visitors to make it rain.

Last summer, an 8-year-old girl and her two visiting cousins set up a lemonade stand promising customers an increase in their “pucker power.” Some visitors gave them money and declined the lemonade. Altogether, the cousins split $120, money they said they would spend on candy and games and their mothers said they would spend on school clothes.

One of the artists on Main Street is a woodcarver named Blackfoot, an eager talker who sells walking sticks and totems with mysterious powers.

He drifted down from Alaska a few years ago and is trying to put enough money together to drift back, although he doesn’t seem in much of a hurry.

For him, the Red Ants crowd is a rare financial windfall.

“I see a lot of smiles when it’s over,” he said. “I don’t know anyone who couldn’t use the money.”

In the packed Bar 47, a server says she makes more money in four days than she makes in four months. But, it comes at a cost. She said a woman who had been dancing all night paid her tab with bills she pulled from her sweaty bra.

“But, it spends the same,” she laughed, “and it pays for Christmas.”

Nearby, Chris Hedrich runs the small 2 Bassett Brewery with her husband Barry. And, each year during the festival their employees face a dilemma: stay and run the pub or go enjoy the music. They do a little of both by closing the pub early.

But even when the pub closes, their beer still pours.

When festival organizers awarded its beer contract to a brewery big enough to handle it, they didn’t forget the little local guy. One of the main taps in the beer tent is reserved for 2 Bassett.

“That’s just great for someone our size,” Hedrich said. “We get to showcase a different one of our beers each day of the festival and we sell a lot of beer.

At Twin Sisters Trading Company in town, commerce is so brisk that owner Alaina Gordon is too busy to talk. She eats standing up, taking bites between customers.

“It’s a big weekend and everyone has to work really hard,” she said. “But, I don’t know anyone who doesn’t think it’s worth it. There’s a lot of money to go around.”

Inside the nearby festival, the money flows into local pockets, too. Those beers that fans line up for are Montana beers. And, the ribs and brisket that fans gobble up are local, too. Even the vegetables in the Asian stir fry are local.

Vendors line both sides of the festival venue, selling everything from cowboy hats to artsy photographs, clothes and leatherwork. One guy last summer was selling guitars he made himself. And, in the shadeless campground there’s also a bit of a black market for bags of ice.

April Hale of Stevensville, Montana, has been a vendor at the festival for 10 years selling her Wildly Inspired jewelry. She makes good money, and earns it.

“Sometimes it’s hot, there can be a lot of wind and dirt, but I really, really love it,” she said. “There are a lot of people here from all over the country and I get to meet people from a market I wouldn’t be able to reach otherwise.”

And long after the cow pasture where the festival is held is returned to the cows, the money rolls on. The festival’s Red Ants Pants Foundation has dished out more than $160,000 in grants and programs supporting women’s leadership and promoting rural communities. Earlier this year, for example, the foundation gave $1,000 to the tiny 4-H Council in tiny Liberty County so that every kid can participate whether they can afford it or not.

“Everything about this festival is good for everyone. It’s a really special…,” Hale said, too busy with customers to even finish her sentence.