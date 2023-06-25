Cleanup and repair will take months following the Saturday collapse of a railroad trestle near Reed Point in Stillwater County that sent 10 train cars crashing into the Yellowstone River.

The operation is so wide-ranging and complicated that officials from both the state, including Gov. Greg Gianforte, and Montana Rail Link visiting the crash site Sunday were reluctant to even guess at a time frame.

“This is not a short-term event,” Columbus Fire Chief Rich Cowger said during a press conference at the river Sunday. He was among the first responders to visit the 6:45 a.m. bridge collapse Saturday.

The crash caused no injuries.

“This will take some time for (MRL) to: one, engineer a plan, and two, build the infrastructure to complete the plan,” Cowger said.

It isn’t clear yet if the derailment caused the bridge to collapse, or the other way around, officials said.

'Not good stuff'

Sixteen train cars derailed, including 10 that dropped into the river. Six of the cars in the river were carrying liquid asphalt, three were carrying molten sulfur, and one was a hopper car carrying scrap metal. Tanker cars can hold up to 30,000 gallons of liquid.

Two of the cars that derailed but didn’t go in the river were loaded with sodium hydrosulfide — “not good stuff,” Cowger said.

“Luckily, those two cars, although derailed, weren’t breached, so there was no release,” he said. “(MRL) is prioritizing the off-loading of those two cars first so that that threat is totally secured and taken out of the way.”

Both the sulfur and the asphalt solidified quickly in the cool water of the river so the threat downstream was minimal, Cowger added. “Both products are insoluble in water so they’re just sitting out there right now.”

Following the accident, public and private water users downstream were warned to close irrigation gates and municipal water treatment intakes. Billings Public Works Director Debi Meling said Saturday the city had enough water in storage to last the city up to 18 hours, long enough to let the contaminants pass by.

The railroad trestle was also carrying a Global Net fiber optic cable that was severed by the collapse, interrupting internet service to thousands of Montana customers.

“We also have three counties that don’t have E911 service,” Cowger said. “So, it’s a priority to get that cable fixed.”

Bridge, rail inspection

MRM President Joseph Racicot said the train trestle was most recently inspected in May of this year. Ultrasonic testing of the rail line using high-pitched waves to scan rails to identify potential flaws was also done within the last two months, he said.

The bridge collapse forces the closure of a major railroad thoroughfare running across the entire southern length of the state. Until repairs are completed, as much train traffic as possible will be re-routed to the northern line across the Hi-Line, Racicot said.

“We’re limited in the amount of rail traffic that can be handled, and it’s going to be a lengthy outage,” he said. “I’m not sure of a timeframe yet. We’ve got to get the stuff cleaned up so we can assess the damage.”

The impact on the state’s economy “is hard to say,” he added. “Obviously, when you lose a main thoroughfare like this there will be some impact. But we’re going to try to mitigate that by working with partners to find alternative routes.”

MRL will bear the entire cost of cleanup and repairs, Racicot said.

Railroad testing water

In a separate statement Sunday, MRL said “Active water quality sampling began yesterday and will be ongoing throughout the incident. We continue to work closely with MT DEQ, EPA, and other local, state, and federal partners in our cleanup, removal and restoration efforts as a unified command.”

The railroad said that by Sunday evening, all of the sodium hydrosulfide from the two derailed train cars had been safely offloaded and moved to a secure location.

The company said it was also “aware of reports of globs of asphalt appearing downriver that may be associated with the derailment and we will proactively investigate and sample this material.”

Water quality sampling is being performed by a contractor on behalf of Montana Rail Link with oversight by Montana DEQ and EPA.

“Preliminary results do not show petroleum hydrocarbons or sulfur impacts to water quality. Water quality testing will continue until the cleanup is complete and at this time there are no known risks to public drinking water.”

Sprint and its contractors are on site to repair a damaged fiber line associated with the incident. As of Sunday afternoon, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) officials had also arrived onsite to assist in reviewing the incident.

“We are appreciative of Governor Gianforte and the First Lady’s visit to the site this afternoon, along with the messages received from members of Montana’s Congressional delegation,” the statement continued.

“Additional equipment, including a large crane, will be brought on site later (Sunday) to assist with construction and remediation efforts. Site cleanup and remediation will be an extensive process, but we are committed to working closely with all of our local, state, and federal partners to perform all required work in a safe and efficient manner.”

Sen. Daines responds

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines on Sunday said he spoke to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Daines’ senior staff toured the scene of the accident Sunday with the governor.

“I commend Gov. Gianforte and local officials on their swift response to the derailment and am pleased with the progress so far. We will continue to monitor the environmental tests and assess their impacts,” he said.

“It is equally important that we get to the bottom of what caused this crash. I spoke to Secretary Buttigieg yesterday and my hope is that he will ensure his department conducts a swift and thorough investigation into the cause of this crash.”

Sen. Tester responds

Following reports of multiple tanker cars leaking petroleum into the Yellowstone River after a train derailment, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester called on the Department of Transportation (DOT), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to work with Montana first responders and develop a plan to fully clean the river and restore train service.

“I applaud the efforts of state and local first responders that immediately went to work to address the derailment and inform the local community of potential hazards,” wrote Tester in his letter to the DOT, FEMA, and EPA. “It is critically important to ensure that the local first responders get the support they need from federal partners in the coming days. It is also vital to begin to evaluate what resources will be required to achieve a full clean up and restore train service on this route that is essential to our supply chain.”