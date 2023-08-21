A night of drinking that escalated into a marital argument and a call to the cops last fall ended with the Rosebud County sheriff agreeing last month to a stayed one-year suspension of his law enforcement certification.

Following an investigation, the Montana Public Safety Officer Standards and Training Council, or POST, suspended Sheriff Allen Fulton's POST certification for a year on July 24.

The suspended certificate will have little bearing on Fulton's job duties; sheriff is an elected office and state law has no requirement that sheriffs be POST-certified.

The incident started at a friend's house on Oct. 2. Fulton was there with his wife and, according to the POST investigation, he had been drinking when the two began to argue.

"(Fulton) then departed the friend's residence in his wife's vehicle after having consumed alcohol," according to the report. "When (Fulton's) wife arrived home, (Fulton) refused to give his wife's phone to his wife."

At that point, Fulton's wife contacted law enforcement to report what had happened.

"When law enforcement arrived, (Fulton) was not immediately forthcoming with the investigating officer, denying that he had an argument with his wife and that he had withheld her phone from her," according to the report.

The complaint was forwarded to the POST board for investigation, which concluded that Fulton's actions constituted "prohibited conduct," that his actions "violated the Code of Ethics" and that as result his actions were grounds for POST certification sanctions.

The final report, which details the investigation and the sanctions, is a signed agreement between POST and Fulton and stipulates the various requirements of the one-year suspension.

The agreement requires Fulton to "obtain a chemical dependency evaluation from a licensed provider" and then "follow any treatment recommendations" resulting from the evaluation and allow POST to monitor his progress.

In the agreement, Fulton also must abide by all federal and state law, administrative rules and sheriff's office policies and procedures. And he has to follow all the stipulations in the agreement and not violate again. If he does he will face further sanctions.