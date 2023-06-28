Workers at the site of a collapsed railroad trestle that sent a train crashing into the Yellowstone river on Sunday have removed a second tanker car containing asphalt.

The bridge collapse derailed 17 train cars, 10 of which went into the water. The tankers that landed in the river were carrying molten sulfur and liquid asphalt. Both the sulfur and the asphalt solidified into chunks when it went into the water.

Construction of a causeway continued Wednesday to provide recovery workers access to the cars in the river. Additional site preparation work on the east side of the river will also improve access to the rail remaining cars.

Once the access work is complete, crews will begin transferring the contents of the derailed asphalt cars on the east side of the bridge that did not enter the river.

Representatives from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have visited the site and implemented an emergency closure on portions of the Yellowstone River in Stillwater County.

The Yellowstone River is closed to all public access one mile upstream and 2.5 miles downstream of the Twin Bridges Road railroad bridge until further notice.

Unified Command personnel continue assessing asphalt material downstream, along with water and air quality monitoring. A shoreline assessment and cleanup plan is in progress based on assessment and monitoring data.

Strategies for assessing potential impacts are being developed. The Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) has been activated, and trained personnel are on-scene to provide veterinary care if needed.

For the safety of both the public and the animals, the public is advised not to touch or approach oiled or injured wildlife. Dogs should also be kept away. There have been no reports of impacted wildlife.

To report observed asphalt material submit information to: rpderailment@mtrail.com.

For more information, please visit the response websites at: https://response.epa.gov/stillwatertrainderailment