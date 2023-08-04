Montana’s recent train derailments may have been prevented had the state Legislature beefed up the number of state rail inspectors, a key regulator told state lawmakers this week.

Public Service Commissioner Randy Pinocci remined legislators on the Energy and Telecommunications Interim Committee that the PSC had requested two additional rail inspectors during the Montana Legislature. It was a request the Montana lawmakers turned down.

Pinocci said railroad bridge inspection was one of the jobs he wants PSC staff to be doing. A Montana Rail Link train plunged into the Yellowstone River near Reed Point on June 24 when a bridge collapsed sending 350,000 to 500,000 pounds of asphalt into the Yellowstone. Most of the sticky, taffy-like asphalt hasn’t been recovered.

“Just a few months ago, I was in front of the committee saying, ‘please let me inspect bridges, rail and switches.’ Two months later, we had our worst bridge disaster. This isn't a crystal ball is just common sense. Some of our bridges are 100 years old and they're still made out of timber. We're replacing and doing fantastic maintenance on our bridges that we drive on, or ignoring our rail, which has increased in capacity.”

Better known as a regulator of monopoly service providers of natural gas and electricity, as well as garbage and taxi service, the PSC is also charged with rail inspection. The commission was originally created in 1907 as a railroad board.

Railroad traffic in Montana has changed significantly in recent years, Pinocci explained to lawmakers. Single cargo unit trains of oil, coal or grain now stretch for more than two miles and weigh more than loads of even 15 years ago, which requires better track performance.

The Federal Rail Administration is still investigating the June 24 wreck into the Yellowstone River, as well as a July 22 BNSF train derailment near Havre.

Sen. Dan Zolnikov, a Billings Republican, happened upon the Have derailment while the wreckage was still emitting dust or smoke. He wanted to know of the PSC’s work would have made a difference.

“Would your inspectors, or yourself included, found issues like that and fixed them prior to then? Like, I guess, found what caused that issue in past occurrences and fixed it before it actually had a train derailment?” Zolnikov said.

Railroad Safety Program Manager Dan Sherwood said the derailment appeared to stem from a track issue, based on a federal investigation. The PSC has two mechanical inspectors. The commission doesn’t have jurisdiction over track structure, Sherwood said.

“Going forward, if we were allowed to gain the additional (employees) and get track inspectors, then yes, I believe that if these defects would have been identified prior to the derailment, they would have been, the railroads would have been forced to make the repairs prior to the trains going over the track,” Sherwood said.

The state rail inspectors are trained to inspect rail cars, not track, said Commissioner Jim Brown.

“We have had our inspectors discover problems with railroad cars, namely the wheels before, long before, there was an ever an accident that occurs,” Brown said. “What militates towards, I think, the legislature authorizing three or even more additional FTE for the agency is that the FRA currently has nine inspectors in Montana. However, those inspectors, none of them have exclusive Montana coverage. Typically, they split Montana east to west and includes Wyoming and Alaska or Idaho and Eastern Washington, in their territory.”

Last week the National Transportation Safety Board identified worn rail, track misalignment and subgrade instability as the cause of a 2021 fatal Amtrak wreck that killed 3 passengers and injured 49 others on the Montana Hi-Line route owned by BNSF.

Investigators said video from two BNSF trains that passed over the stretch of railroad where the wreck occurred near Chester showed what the problem was. There have been at least six derailments in Montana since the fatal derailment of the Amtrak Empire Builder on Sept. 25, 2021.

Brown told lawmakers the PSC was unanimous in agreement that it would request three railroad personnel in the 2025 legislative session. He suggested ETIC, which oversees the PSC, craft a committee bill to fund the positions.