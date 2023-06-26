By Monday evening, progress was made on the removal of railcars that have impacted the Yellowstone River and the collapsed Twin Bridges Railroad trestle in Stillwater County, officials from the EPA said in a statement.

“However, a lot of work remains,” said the EPA’s Beth Archer.

Early Saturday morning, the trestle spanning the Yellowstone River near Reed Point collapsed sending 10 loaded train cars into the river. Several other rail cars derailed, but didn’t go into the water.

The contents of two railcars containing sodium hydrosulfide on the west side of the rail bridge have been transferred into stable railcars and moved to safety, she said. Eight railcars on the eastern side of the bridge that did not reach the water have been removed. Five of these railcars contain asphalt and three contain fertilizer.

On Monday, construction teams removed the cars containing fertilizer and one asphalt car leaving four asphalt cars remaining on the eastern side of the bridge. These will be removed as cleanup efforts continue.

Of the 10 cars are in the river, six contain asphalt, three contain molten sulfur and one contains scrap metal.

“The condition of these cars, including two that are submerged is a key unknown in the plan to remove them from the water,” Archer said. “A dive team has arrived on scene to gather more information about the situation below the surface.”

Contractors and a large crane have been brought onsite to stabilize and remove these cars from the river. MRL is currently working with their unions and BNSF to find alternative traffic routes to limit supply chain disruptions.

Asphalt globules have been detected downstream on the banks and in the Yellowstone River.

“This solid waste is not water soluble and is not anticipated to impact water quality,” Archer said. “Water quality testing results from Saturday show no detectable levels of petroleum hydrocarbons or sulfur and samples continue to be taken and analyzed. At this time, there are no known risks to public drinking water or private drinking water wells.”