A train pulling tanker cars crossing a bridge Saturday morning derailed and fell into the river.

The train apparently fell when the bridge collapsed. The bridge has been battered by high water from recent rains that have swept across south-central Montana.

"Multiple tanker cars were damaged and are leaking petroleum products near the Yellowstone River," the Yellowstone County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Resources are being dispatched and multiple agencies are assisting.

"There is no immediate threat to Yellowstone County. Precautions are being put in place," the sheriff's office said.

Local Fishing Accesses will be closed. Water treatment plants, irrigation districts, and industrial companies are taking appropriate precautions.

This story will be updated