A train trestle over the Yellowstone River collapsed early Saturday morning sending a passing freight train into the Yellowstone River.

The trestle is about five miles east of Reed Point and collapsed at about 6:45 a.m., said Stillwater County emergency officials.

At least eight tanker cars from the Montana Rail Link train plunged into the river along with twisted railroad tracks, steel beams and concrete from the trestle.

No injuries were caused by the collapse, said emergency officials.

Several of the tanker cars ruptured on impact sending molten sulfur and asphalt into the river.

"Both substances solidify rapidly when exposed to cooler temperatures," said Montana Rail Link in a statement Saturday.

Sulfur is a common ingredient in detergents, fungicides and fertilizers. It is shipped in a molten state to prevent it from crystallizing, making it difficult to load and unload.

Several other tanker cars were also carrying toxic petroleum products, but apparently didn't spill, said Stillwater County Emergency Services Director David Stamey.

How much of the contents of the burst tankers were discharged into the river hasn't yet been determined, he said. Montana Rail Link hazardous materials crews were onsite Saturday afternoon assessing the damage and contamination.

At least two tanker cars involved in the crash were carrying hydro sulfate," MRL said.

"Neither of these cars have entered the water and initial air quality assessments have been performed and confirmed that there is no release associated with the two cars," the railroad said.

The train was traveling westbound when it derailed while on the bridge.

"The present focus of operation is safely responding to the emergency, controlling all releases and mitigating impacts," the railroad said. "MRL will work with local, state and federal partners to assess impacts to natural resources and to develop appropriate cleanup, removal and restoration efforts."

On an offramp from Interstate 90 near the crash site, a long line of trucks carrying heavy equipment was staging Saturday to help clear the trestle and the train cars from the river.

It's unclear what caused the bridge to collapse. The wreckage from the fallen train and bridge is so mangled, and much of it now underwater, that it will take a lengthy investigation to determine what failed, said investigators at the scene.

Water-users along the river have been encouraged to shut off their flood gates and public access locations along the river have been closed.

Because of the high volume of water and swift current in the run-off swollen river, trapping the containments with a boom across the river was impossible, said Columbus Fire Rich Cowger.

But, the high water is also helping to dilute and disperse the chemicals, he added.

"The chemicals will be fairly benign with the river as high as it is," Cowger said.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office said early Saturday morning there was no immediate threat to the county.

Water treatment plants, irrigation districts, and industrial companies are taking appropriate precautions, officials said.

In Billings, Public Works Director Debi Meling said she expects the chemicals that washed into the river would pass through the city at about 8 p.m.

City workers planned to test the water upstream to determine what may have spilled in the river and when exactly it would pass through Billings, Meling said.

"Out of a super, extreme, amount of caution, we may shut down the water treatment plant briefly just to make sure whatever it is has passed us," she said.

The city has enough treated water in storage to last the city 12 to 18 hours, she said.

The Yellowstone River remains closed to boat traffic until the trash crash in cleared. On Saturday morning, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks officials also closed the Stillwater River from White Bird Fishing Access Site to the confluence with the Yellowstone River.

From Twin Bridges Road to Buffalo Mirage FAS, the public should avoid the water due to potential contaminants, FWP said.

This story will be updated