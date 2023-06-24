A train trestle over the Yellowstone River collapsed early Saturday morning sending a passing freight train into the Yellowstone River.

The trestle is about five miles east of Reed Point and collapsed at about 6 a.m., said Stillwater County emergency officials.

At least eight tanker cars from the Montana Rail Link train plunged into the river along with twisted railroad tracks, steel beams and concrete from the trestle.

No injuries were caused by the collapse, said emergency officials.

Several of the tanker cars ruptured on impact sending molten sulfur and asphalt into the river. Several other tanker cars were also carrying toxic petroleum products, but apparently didn't spill, said Stillwater County Emergency Services Director David Stamey.

How much of the contents of the burst tankers were discharged into the river hasn't yet been determined. Montana Rail Link hazardous materials crews were onsite Saturday afternoon to assess the damage.

On an offramp from Interstate 90 near the crash site, a long line of trucks carrying heavy equipment was staging to help clear the trestle and the train cars from the river.

It's unclear what caused the bridge to collapse. The wreckage from the fallen train and bridge is so mangled, and much of it underwater, that it will take a lengthy investigation to determine what failed, said investigators at the scene.

Water-users along the river have been encouraged to shut off their flood gates and public access locations along the river have been closed.

Because of the high volume of water and current in the run-off swollen river, trapping the containments with a boom across the river was impossible, said Columbus Fire Rich Cowger.

The high water is also helping to dilute and disperse the chemicals, he added.

"The chemicals will be fairly benign with the river as high as it is," Cowger said.

Resources are being dispatched and multiple agencies are assisting.

"There is no immediate threat to Yellowstone County," the county Sheriff's Department said in an early-morning Facebook post.

Water treatment plants, irrigation districts, and industrial companies are taking appropriate precautions.

In Billings, Public Works Director Debi Meling said she expects the chemicals that washed into the river from the train crash would pass through the city at about 8 p.m.

City workers planned to test the water upstream to determine what may have spilled in the river and when exactly it would pass by, Meling said.

"Out of a super, extreme, amount of caution, we may shut down the water treatment plant briefly just to make sure whatever it is has passed us," she said.

The city has enough treated water in storage to last 12 to 18 hours, she said.

This story will be updated