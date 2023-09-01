Firefighters with the Bureau of Indian Affairs will be spending the weekend mopping up a wildfire between Billings and Pryor that burned several thousand acres.

The Pryor Creek Road fire was sparked Aug. 29 on farmland northeast of Pryor and high winds drove it across 3,200 acres over the next two days. As of Thursday evening, the fire was about 60% contained, with firefighters bringing the blaze under control with no injuries and only two structures damaged.

Five engines will stay on the fire through Saturday, BIA Crow Agency Fire Management Information Officer Jon Kohn said via email. The engine crews will be dousing any interior smoke left by the fire.

BIA firefighters responded to the blaze Tuesday, with investigators saying it was human-caused. It began in fields where dryland grain was being harvested. Hot, dry winds drove the fire north, threatening several homes and spurring evacuation warnings. The two buildings damaged by flames were outbuildings.

A rush of winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour further spread the fire, but firefighters have since been able to encircle the blaze. Along with the BIA, the Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service, Big Horn County, Blue Creek, Lockwood, Shepherd and Worden fire departments contributed to the effort. Ten aircraft also made a sequence of water drops from above during the first days of fighting the fire.

Temperatures in Yellowstone County will have highs in the low 90s through most of Labor Day Weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service. On Labor Day, however, temperatures will drop into the 60s, with a high chance of rain.

Across Montana, nearly 113,000 acres have been burned by wildfires so far this year. About half of those fires have been caused by humans, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.