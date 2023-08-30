A search is ongoing for a Wolf Point man who went missing in the Missouri River over the weekend.

The 18-year-old went into the river to help pull others out of the water, Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick said, and he didn’t resurface.

“It’s the Missouri, it's unpredictable,” said Frederick, who was on the water Wednesday with search crews.

The Wolf Point man was near the river south of his hometown around midnight Aug. 25, Frederick said. He assisted in saving others in the river, but was the only one who didn’t make it out. Rescue crews have been dredging the river since early Saturday morning.

In addition to Roosevelt County personnel, Fort Peck tribal resources, Valley and Rosebud counties and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are assisting in the search. Frederick said he expects the search to continue at least through the week.

West of Wolf Point, the Fergus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in June of this year that a 78-year-old man had died of drowning in the Missouri River. The Wisconsin native was paddling upriver, Fergus County Sheriff Ryan Peterson said, and his body was found several miles downstream of the James Kipp Recreation Area on June 11 after a series of severe storms in the region.

Between Aug. 25 and 27, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, the Missouri River flowing past Wolf Point peaked at around 12 feet. As of Wednesday morning, the river was at just under 11 feet.