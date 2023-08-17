State health officials have identified the first three human cases of West Nile virus this year in Yellowstone, Rosebud and Dawson counties.

"These three cases range in ages from the late 30s to early 70s, including two males and one female," Jon Ebelt, communications director for the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement. "All cases were hospitalized for their illnesses. Additionally, this week, two horses were diagnosed with WNV infections in Hill and Pondera counties. Mosquito pools also tested positive for WNV in Glacier, Lewis and Clark, and Toole counties. Earlier this summer, mosquito pools tested positive in Blaine, Hill, and Phillips counties."

State health officials anticipate cases of West Nile virus continuing to appear through the warm weather season and then dissipating this fall as temperatures drop and mosquitos become dormant.

“With West Nile virus activity occurring in so many areas of the state right now, the best thing you can do to prevent infections is to protect yourself from mosquito bites,” said DPHHS vectorborne disease epidemiologist Devon Cozart.

Mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus rarely travel more than one mile from where they breed, according to DPHHS.

"So, to keep mosquitoes away from the home, it’s important to empty standing water at least once per week," Ebelt said in his statement. "For items such as rain barrels, a screen can be applied to the opening to restrict mosquito access."

According to DPHHS, most people who become infected with West Nile virus will not experience symptoms, but 1 in 5 do experience minor illness causing headache, rash, body aches, joint pains, fatigue, vomiting, and diarrhea. Fatigue and body aches from West Nile virus may persist for months following infection, said state health officials.

About 1 in 150 West Nile virus infections result in severe West Nile virus disease, referred to as neuroinvasive West Nile, according to DPHHS. When neuroinvasive, West Nile virus can cause severe neurological symptoms including disorientation, stupor, coma, paralysis, vision loss, and convulsions. West Nile virus can be fatal or lead to long-term neurological complications. West Nile virus can also cause severe neurological complications and death in horses, said state health officials.

“All three human WNV cases reported this year were hospitalized, which shows just how serious this disease can be,” said Cozart. “ If you are concerned you have a West Nile virus infection, please see your doctor.”

According to DPHHS, there is currently no vaccine, treatment, or other targeted medication for West Nile virus in humans, aside from supportive care for cases. A vaccine is available for horses. The vaccine is typically administered in the spring to provide optimum protection during mosquito season. Horses cannot transmit the disease to people, but because of the severity of the disease in horses, the vaccine is a recommended core vaccine and should be given annually.

DPHHS official encourage horse owners and caretakers to contact their local veterinarian for questions about horses and West Nile virus.