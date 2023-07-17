A 47-year-old woman from Phoenix was gored by a bison Monday morning near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the north shore of Lake Yellowstone in Yellowstone National Park.

The woman was walking with another park visitor in a field in front of the Lake Lodge when they saw two bison. Upon seeing them, the visitors turned to walk away from the bison when one of the bison charged and gored the woman.

The woman sustained significant injuries to her chest and abdomen and was transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

This incident remains under investigation, and there is no additional information to share, including the woman’s condition. It is unknown how close the visitors were to the bison when it charged.

Yellowstone officials remind visitors that wildlife in the park is wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, visitors should give it space.

Visitors should stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals — bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes — and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, rangers advise turning around and walking the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal.

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans. During mating season from mid-July through mid-August, bison can become agitated more quickly. Park officials recommend using extra caution and giving them additional space during this time.

Read more about safety in the park, including how to behave around wildlife, by visiting nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/safety.htm.

This is the first reported incident in 2023. The last reported incident occurred on June 28, 2022.