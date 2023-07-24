A small, lightning-caused fire burning in Yellowstone National Park's backcountry was quickly doused by smokejumpers on July 22.

The fire is the first of the season confirmed in the park and was detected by a visitor.

Located between Little Cottonwood Creek and Hellroaring Mountain in the park's northern region, the fire grew to only one-tenth of an acre before being suppressed by the four smokejumpers, who flew in from the West Yellowstone base.

The park's fire danger is rated high. Although no fire restrictions are currently in place, campfires are only permitted inside established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.