In an isolated Gardiner, the morning following the devastation June floods last year started with worries about how long people would be stuck and ended with fear about the town’s economic future.

Officials were still discussing how to carry out air evacuations or supply runs in Gardiner when county road crews and Montana Department of Transportation workers went down U.S. Highway 89 to assess Yankee Jim Canyon.

Surprisingly, there were no washouts. About 2 feet of sediment on the road near the Jim Brown trailhead was the only major issue.

The road opened after crews cleared the debris. The park encouraged all visitors to leave Gardiner, and a brigade of cars flowed out of town leaving it feeling empty.

With the road between Gardiner and Mammoth destroyed, the town became a cul-de-sac.

“I’ve never seen Gardiner streets bare like that in the summer,” said Terese Petcoff, the chamber of commerce executive director. “It was very surreal.”

Immediately, Petcoff said, people wondered what the town would do without access to the park. Sholly convened daily calls with Gardiner residents and business owners, where he shared updates about damage assessments and heard concerns from the town.

As the week went on, Yellowstone officials determined that the damage in the south loop of the park was relatively minor and could be fixed quickly.

By the weekend, the park announced the southern loop and the West Yellowstone, Jackson and Cody entrances would reopen on Wednesday, June 22, letting in cars on odd days and even days based on the last digit of their license plate — a suggestion from a West Yellowstone business owner.

In Mammoth Hot Springs, Sholly reassigned contractors from other projects in the park to emergency road repairs on the north and northeast corridors.

Most of the park’s core operations take place out of Mammoth Hot Springs, which is closely linked with the town of Gardiner. The school is in Gardiner, but day care is in Mammoth. The grocery store is in Gardiner, but the clinic is in Mammoth.

The unusable road connecting the two towns meant people were unable to access essential services or their work.

Linda Gray, who runs the Gardiner Food Pantry and lives in Mammoth, had to drive around to West Yellowstone for weeks to meet someone to replenish their food supply.

In searching for a solution, some people turned to an old stagecoach road — the original access to Mammoth — that wound through the hills between the two towns.

For the first few days, the road was too wet to travel. Park employees sent down on off-road vehicles were able to get down the road, Sholly said, but it was too muddy for them to get back up.

A few days after the flooding, contractors started dumping 20,000 tons of gravel on the road to make it passable.

Within a few weeks, construction to widen and pave the road began. Residents and employees were allowed to travel up and down the road in one-way convoys once a day with 12-hour windows in between to give construction crews time to work.

The travel windows, combined with everything else, made for a hard summer.

“One of the toughest in the history of the park,” Sholly said.

Britton Gray, the Yellowstone fire chief and the pastor of a church in Gardiner, felt a somber tone in Mammoth for a while.

“We’re here for a purpose, and it’s for visitors to be able to come,” Gray said. “When you don’t see them, you start feeling the angst of that.”

But the road work provided some salve to Gardiner and Mammoth residents. Mike Skelton, a wildlife guide and Chamber of Commerce board president, referred to the road as “hope hill.”

“From the chamber building I would watch the trucks go up and say ‘Okay, we’re a day closer. It’s better than it was yesterday,’” Skelton said.

The turnaround was quick. Sholly said he was looking to winter — when the road becomes a vital link connecting Cooke City with the rest of the world — and summer 2023.

“We were on a clock right away,” Sholly said. “If we had not acted as fast as we did, we would still be repairing the road right now, so we would have impacted this summer as well.”

The road opened to the public on Nov. 1, after a last minute reroute to avoid a 15% downhill grade coming into Mammoth.

A week later, about 2 feet of snow fell.

Economic disaster

The economic hit to Gardiner came fast, and didn’t end quickly.

Tourists called practically the minute they saw videos of the destruction to cancel reservations and demand refunds, Petcoff said, which brought some Gardiner businesses into the red immediately.

“Gardiner was just ramping up — reservations were through the roof and we were expecting a really busy season,” said Bill Berg, the county commissioner. “Getting shut down in the middle of June is kind of like a farmer losing his crop — except those folks don’t have crop insurance.”

Gardiner businesses were already expecting 2022 to be a difficult year, but because of how busy they thought they’d be. In 2021, the town saw a crush of visitors, which Petcoff said overwhelmed services and strained businesses.

Many had expanded in some way or another to prepare for 2022. Some built employee housing. Others raised wages to keep workers.

Business owners were excited, Petcoff said, but didn’t know how they would handle it.

“There was an underlying nervous thought into the season too, based on what we experienced in 2021,” Petcoff said.

While the flooding hampered Gardiner’s summer season before it even started, there was an underlying optimism as the weeks went on. The town tried to advertise to the world that it was open and that there is more to do in the area than Yellowstone.

Tourism never picked up in southern Park County.

With three of the park’s gates, and eventually most of the internal roads, reopened, regional tourism didn’t take much of a hit. Deplanements at the Bozeman airport dipped briefly in the summer, but were up 17% over the year. Bozeman’s lodging tax collections were up 21%.

Across all of the Yellowstone Country tourism area, which includes Park, Gallatin, and other counties, lodging tax was up 7%.

In Gardiner, lodging tax was down 65%, and the town’s resort tax collection was down 77.5% — despite increasing from 3% to 4% in 2022.

In Cooke City, resort tax revenue was down about 37%.

“Livingston felt it some, but the massive impacts were really concentrated on the southern end and really you can see it in the Gardiner and Cooke City,” said Jackie Haines, executive director of the Northern Rocky Mountain Economic Development District. “Some of it was people canceling their trips, but some of it was people rerouting their trips.”

There was some relief available. The Yellowstone Community Fund raised $575,000, with donations from every state and dozens of countries, to help those impacted by the economic devastation.

Jim Halfpenny, who administers the fund, said the first round of allocations was broad like going to seasonal workers to help them buy gas to get out of town.

It was the fourth time the fund had to step in to help the town. It first started in 2019 when a federal government shutdown hurt tourism. Then in 2020, another blow: the COVID-19 pandemic forced the park to be shut down for weeks at the beginning of the season.

Visitor numbers picked up as tourists sought COVID-safe travel, but in August of that year, a fire devastated part of Gardiner, which destroyed businesses.

“You look at COVID, throw in summer 2020, the fire in Gardiner and then throw this in, and Park County could really use a break,” Berg said.

Recovery Road

A year later, Gardiner looks mostly recovered.

Tourists are already piling into town, getting too close to bison roaming near the Roosevelt Arch and hopping into rafts at the confluence of the Gardner and Yellowstone rivers.

In Yellowstone, the Old Gardiner Road is open, and while repair work is ongoing on the northeast entrance road and two campgrounds are still closed, most of the park is back to normal.

Petcoff said visitors call who have no idea a flood devastated the town a year before. While tourists may not realize it, the town is still reeling.

“A lot of people went without a lot of stuff this winter,” Halfpenny said. “The town was financially devastated but there’s not much to see of it, you don’t know it driving in.”

Most businesses made it through the year, but many needed significant financial help. Halfpenny said their last round of allocations were rolled out in late spring to help business owners make rent or buy inventory to start the summer season. Some people have told Halfpenny the money saved them.

But the hurt is still there. Need at the food pantry is about three times higher than normal, Linda Gray said.

“It has gone that way since the flood — it has not gone down,” Gray said.

Further north in Park County, many are still cleaning up. Muldoon said she is still clearing out mud at her Ninth Street Island business.

“This is not something that just gets fixed in a couple months,” Muldoon said.

Laurie Bishop, who is a state legislator, works with LiveWell49, a community health organization in Park County. Bishop said they have been addressing mental health fallout from the flooding. At resource fairs throughout Park County, Bishop said they gave out a lot of gun locks for people concerned about suicide prevention.

The group just received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to interview people and connect them with mental health resources.

“Even though we’re a year out from the floods, we’re not done in the response,” Bishop said.

Many are still shocked at the sheer scale of the floodwaters, and are preparing for the next one.

Park County is applying for a FEMA grant to assess how county bridges can better withstand a future flood. Berg and others are having high level conversations about how to diversify the county’s industries so another singular event won’t devastate the economy.

“This spectacular country was shaped by violent, geologic and hydrologic events. And we just had one,” Berg said. “That's why it's so pretty, but it's also not really convenient when it happens after we've pitched our tents along the river and anchored our economy on it.”

In the meantime, everyone is hoping for, finally, a normal summer.

But as rivers run high due to a heavy winter, more people are watching with a wary eye.

“This year everybody’s paying attention,” Britton Gray, the park’s fire chief, said. “We’re finding ourselves sitting around doing more of the what ifs, if we lost this section of road what would we do … the conversation’s are definitely different.”