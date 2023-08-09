After addressing concerns expressed by environmentalists and motorized users, the Custer Gallatin National Forest's supervisor has approved a 39,909-acre logging project southwest of West Yellowstone.

The Final Decision for the South Plateau Landscape Area Treatment Project, first proposed three years ago, was released by the Forest Service on Aug. 7.

Some of the work proposed across the landscape on the edge of Yellowstone National Park includes: 5,551 acres of clear cutting in a lodgepole pine forest with trees 80 to 90 years old, 6,593 acres of commercial thinning, 56.8 miles of temporary roads and 1,804 acres of fuel treatments. Work could begin in spring 2024.

Conservationists have opposed the work so close to Yellowstone National Park, home to iconic species like grizzly bears and Canada lynx.

"Clearcut treatment at the edge of the identified lynx linkage area in the vicinity of Targhee Pass on the south side of US Highway 20 were reduced by 54 acres in response to public comments on the 2021 iteration of the project’s environmental assessment," the Decision Notice said.

“The reason for this project is to help protect the town of West Yellowstone from wildland fire and to improve the diversity of habitat conditions,” said Nick Mustoe, Hebgen Lake Acting District Ranger, in a statement. “To accomplish this, we will be using regeneration harvests, forest thinning and fuels treatments.”

The project is also designed to increase landscape resiliency to insects and disease and contribute to a sustained yield of timber products, the Forest Service said.

Forest roads will be designed to improve water quality and riparian zone integrity and improve the condition of grizzly bear secure habitat, the agency said.

The Draft Decision was released in March 2023 and kicked off a 45-day objection period. During that time, the Forest heard concerns about climate change, effects unauthorized road use may have on wildlife, overlap in effects of this project given its proximity to the Rendezvous Nordic Ski Area Improvement Project, and impacts of decommissioning portions of roads to improve conditions for aquatic resources.

In response to concerns about climate change, the Forest improved the analysis and reached the conclusion that, under climate projections for the 15-year project, forests are expected to regenerate.

The Forest found the impact to wildlife from unauthorized road use would be minimal, if any, based on data gathered on unauthorized road use as part of monitoring for the new Forest Plan (only about 3% of closed roads showed evidence of unauthorized use).

"While short term displacement of some individuals may occur, increased ecological resilience in the project area benefits wildlife in the long term," the Decision Notice said.

Additional analysis of effects resulting from implementation of the Rendezvous and South Plateau projects found it unlikely there would be any impact.

The forest is also moving forward with decommissioning portions of forest roads, including the South Fork Madison Road, #478, to help improve water quality and grizzly bear secure habitat. Access will be maintained by re-routing traffic to a roughly parallel road that does not impact water resources.

"I acknowledge that the public will lose motorized access to two often-used dispersed camping sites and fishing opportunities along the decommissioned stretch of Road 478," the Decision Notice said. "However, the number of camping opportunities will increase because the newly designated Roads 6786 and 1704 will be open to dispersed camping."

Learn more about the project by visiting the Custer Gallatin National Forest online or by calling the Hebgen Lake Ranger District at 406-823-6961.