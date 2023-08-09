The historic O.T.O. Dude Ranch will hold a public open house tour on Aug. 19, enabling visitors to learn about the ranch's role in the history of dude ranching and its current use as wildlife habitat.

Managed by the Custer Gallatin National Forest, the O.T.O. is Montana’s first dude ranch and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This year’s open house will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Guests will be able to tour the main lodge and ranch cabins. Last year’s event welcomed more than 600 visitors.

This summer, the O.T.O. was utilized for a second season of Ranch Preservation’s Yellowstone Pop-Up Ranch. The pop-up events, produced in cooperation with the Forest Service, have welcomed dudes back to the ranch after it was closed to guests for 80 years. Ranch Preservation brought in horses, staff and décor to operate the ranch as a dude ranch for seven weeks. Event proceeds benefit the preservation and restoration of the O.T.O.

Due to the narrow, one-lane mountain road that accesses the O.T.O., visitors should be prepared for one-way timed travel restrictions. Vehicles will be permitted to drive from the Cedar Creek Trailhead to the O.T.O. on each hour of the event for 15 minutes, beginning from 9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Departures from the ranch will take place 30 minutes past each hour.

Visitors should plan their travel times accordingly or can plan to park at the Cedar Creek Trailhead and hike to the ranch, approximately 1.5 miles up the road.

To learn more about the O.T.O. Dude Ranch Open House, visit: https://www.visitgardinermt.com/event/964-o-t-o-dude-ranch-open-house.