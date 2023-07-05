Yellowstone National Park officials have confirmed that a woman's death on May 13 was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The woman was earlier identified as Catheryn Danyelle Griffin, 38, from Seffner, Florida.

Details of the incident were published in May without the park's confirmation.

"On the evening of Saturday, May 13, Yellowstone law enforcement officers responded to an incident on Craig Pass, approximately 3 miles south of Old Faithful," the park wrote in a July 5 news release. "Officers observed a single vehicle that had been driven into a snowbank, with a male standing outside. They located a deceased female inside the car."

The man, Michael Wayne McCollum, 47, was detained and subsequently arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges. He appeared on May 18 by video before a U.S. District Court judge in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming, where his bail was set at $2,500. His case was continued to July 6.

The incident remains under investigation.