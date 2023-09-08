Yellowstone National Park officials will close the road between Tower Junction and Mammoth Hot Springs for cleanup after a cement truck rolled off the road and onto a minivan near Tower Junction.

The five people in the minivan were pulled safely from the wreck, which happened Aug. 28, and crews then removed parts of the cement truck. However, due to the hardened cement inside, the drum of the truck had to remain on scene until special equipment could arrive to assist with removal.

That equipment will be on scene this week. Both lanes of the road between Tower Junction and Mammoth Hot Springs will be closed from 11 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, to 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

More information on the status of park roads can be found on the Park Roads page of the Yellowstone National Park website. Road information can also be found by calling 307-344-2117.

Cell phone users can receive Yellowstone road text alerts by texting "82190" to 888-777. From there an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions.