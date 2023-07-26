A majority of the seasonal and full-time workers in Yellowstone National Park have voted to unionize, the National Federation of Federal Employees (NFFE) announced on July 24.

The Yellowstone organizing committee said in a statement the effort was driven by “low pay, unmanageable workloads, high rent, a stifling hierarchy” and other issues that has the workforce in the first national park “struggling.”

“The resulting high turnover negatively affects the park and the public's experience of it,” union organizers said.

Out of 81 votes cast, 66 were in favor of unionizing and 16 were against, according to organizer Mark Wolf, a former park worker for six seasons. Some participants had trouble voting because of their isolated location and limited connectivity, he added. Supervisors were excluded from the vote.

Yvette Piacsek, deputy general counsel at the NFFE, said Yellowstone’s workforce can vary from as many as 380 in the summer to less than 100 in the winter.

The collective bargaining unit will be composed of employees that include interpretive rangers, biologists, educators, researchers, fee collectors, first responders, firefighters, and other staff working for the Department of Interior’s National Park Service.

“Our goal in unionizing is to improve communications between field staff and park management and improve working and living conditions for all employees, especially temporary seasonal employees,” the union’s statement said. “We also want to find tangible ways to build a more inclusive, diverse workplace with more transparency and opportunity for advancement.”

As things work now, it can be hard for seasonal workers or people on the ground to communicate concerns without fear of reprisals from supervisors, Wolf said. Having a union will provide a formal process for such concerns, he added.

Workers on nearby national forests have already unionized, according to NFFE, including on the Bridger-Teton, Bighorn, Beaverhead-Deerlodge, Salmon-Challis and others in the region. In addition, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local Lodge 88 represents workers in Yellowstone employed by Xanterra Parks & Resorts, as well as many workers throughout the state of Montana.

Piacsek said park staff are difficult to organize because of the seasonal nature of the workforce.

“Yellowstone employees established an organizing committee three years ago and canvassed for over 100 signatures despite logistical hurdles in locating and contacting coworkers spread out over a wide geographical range, as well as environmental challenges such as floods, heavy snow, and subzero temperatures,” NFFE noted.

Wolf also cited the high turnover rate among seasonal workers as a problem and hopes the union can help to convert some of those employees to career seasonal workers so they can maintain their benefits.

National union President Randy Erwin welcomed the scientists, biologists, photographers, geographers, and other federal employees at Yellowstone to NFFE.

“By unionizing, previously unrepresented Yellowstone employees have obtained a critical voice in their workplace and now have the power to make significant changes to benefit themselves and their colleagues,” he said in a statement.

The national organization has already been contacted by employees in Grand Teton National Park seeking information about unionizing its workforce, a regional organizer said. Saguaro National Park employees in Arizona also recently voted on the possibility of unionizing.

Nationwide, 11.3% of workers were represented by a union in 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s about 16 million employees. However, membership is higher among public-sector workers, about one-third of which belong to a union.

“Park management doesn’t take a position on the formation of the union,” Yellowstone Chief of Public Affairs Morgan Warthin told the Jackson Hole News & Guide. “We have supported and helped facilitate the process. Voting for or against a union effort is in the hands of the employees participating.”

Piacsek said she spoke to Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly last year in an attempt to start any future negotiations off on a good note. Whether or not the park will bargain with the workers using local or national staff is uncertain, Piacsek added, although she hopes it will stay local because the issues are specific to Yellowstone.

Max Alonzo, the federal union’s staffer who covers land management agencies across the country, told the Jackson Hole News & Guide that unionizing will allow Yellowstone workers a voice in Congress. Agencies aren’t allowed to lobby in Washington, D.C., while unions can, he said.

Wolf, who helped organize the union, said some concerns are above the superintendent's pay grade, such as cost of living allowances.

Yellowstone officials have been working to upgrade outdated employee housing in the park. Since 2019, Yellowstone has invested $30.1 million on modular housing units and site development, according to the park website. The agency has also invested $16.5 million to renovate existing non-trailer, non-historic housing units.

About $22 million has been spent to rehabilitate historic Fort Yellowstone structures and $21 million to rehabilitate the historic Laurel Dorm near the Old Faithful Inn.

The pandemic further strained park workers as the workforce was cut to allow employees separate housing to avoid spreading COVID-19. At the same time, visitation to Yellowstone and other outdoor sites surged.

Also complicating the situation is the lack of affordable housing outside of the park in gateway communities. Rental prices have climbed in part because of the lack of units, but also as more owners have chosen instead to list their housing as rentals on websites like Vrbo, Vacation Rentals by Owners.