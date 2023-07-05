Crews are preparing to rebuild a railroad bridge that collapsed on June 24, dropping 11 cars into the Yellowstone River between Reed Point and Columbus.

A second public meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Columbus High School Gym, 433 N. 3rd St. and via Zoom.

All impacted rail cars involved in the derailment have been moved to a dedicated staging area where they will be cleaned and processed for disposal, according to a press release from Unified Command.

As of Tuesday evening, more than 12,000 pounds of asphalt had been recovered. Cleanup efforts continue to focus on the areas of highest concentration, which have been identified in multiple places immediately downstream from the derailment. The assessment area extends 240 miles downstream with the goal to clean up as much asphalt as retrievable, while limiting the impact to the ecosystem.

The Oiled Wildlife Care Network has observed and collected a second dead animal impacted by the asphalt material on Tuesday, a garter snake. Environmental crews continue to look for and monitor for wildlife impacts.

Unified Command thanked members of the public for sharing any sightings of asphalt material. A public drop-off location has also been stationed at Holmgren fishing access site for those who have retrieved material on their own.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue reporting sightings of any asphalt material they observe to the email below and continue to avoid touching the material with bare skin. This email can also be used for any impacted landowners to start the process of filing a claim. To report observed asphalt material, submit information to: rpderailment@mtrail.com.

Anyone with information about oiled wildlife is encouraged to call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network Response Hotline at 888-ASK-OWCN (888-275-6926).

Daily water quality testing has continued to show no detectable levels of petroleum hydrocarbons and downstream sulfur levels remain consistent with those that have been reported at upstream sampling locations. Due to these consistent results, and no known risks to public drinking water or private drinking water wells, water quality testing will no longer be performed daily.

“This is good news, we have not seen any impacts to water quality” said Chad Anderson, On Scene Coordinator for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. “We are able to place our focus on cleanup and recovery.”

For more information and details visit: https://response.epa.gov/stillwatertrainderailment or https://www.stillwatercountymt.gov/train-derailment/