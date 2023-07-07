COLUMBUS — First, Paul Peronard talked about the good news.

Out of six rail cars filled with asphalt that plunged into the Yellowstone River on June 24 near Reed Point, two are “reasonably” full, said the EPA’s lead on the cleanup project.

Now the bad news. Two of the rail cars were “pretty empty” and two were only “partially full,” he said before a community meeting on Thursday night.

Roughly estimating, he said there could be 300,000 to 500,000 pounds — plus or minus 25% — of asphalt that spilled into the Yellowstone River during spring runoff’s high water.

“That’s the order of magnitude we’re talking about,” he said.

Each rail car holds about 20,000-plus gallons, or 178,000 pounds. When multiplied by six rail cars, Peronard’s total estimate of asphalt in play is about 1.06 million pounds.

As of Thursday, crews recovering asphalt from along the banks of the river had collected more than 35,000 pounds, concentrating on the first 4 to 10 miles downstream.

With the Federal Railroad Administration and National Transportation Safety Board finishing their inspection of the damaged rail cars on Thursday, the cars can be released to Montana Rail Link. Peronard said the plan is to cut open the damaged cars and remove the asphalt to get a better estimate of how much product was spilled into the river.

Recovery

The cleanup crew was ramping up to about 150 personnel on Friday. The problem for the crews is that as the river’s flow continues to drop as runoff ebbs, bigger boats that can carry more crew members must be abandoned for smaller watercraft. Two days after the spill, the river was running at more than 30,000 cubic feet per second at the Billings gauge. As of Friday that had dropped to 17,300 cfs.

“So we’re shifting tactics to get into new areas,” said Chad Anderson, Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s Enforcement Program manager.

The problem is the asphalt behaves like taffy, Peronard explained. The farther it drifts downstream the more it breaks up into smaller particles.

With an oil spill, like the ones that occurred in the Yellowstone River in 2011 near Laurel and 2015 near Glendive, crews would normally target slow, deep water for cleanup, Peronard said.

“This stuff isn’t behaving like that at all,” he added. “I don’t think a lick of this stuff is sinking anywhere.”

Because the asphalt is being carried in the middle of the channel in many parts of the river, it hasn’t been detected at irrigation headgates that were monitored downstream of the spill, prompting officials to OK reopening the canals.

He compared the asphalt to someone blowing on a dandelion that’s gone to seed. Once those seeds are blown into the wind, finding them is difficult if not impossible.

“This stuff is already in the Mississippi River,” he said.

Tactical change

At some time in the next two to four weeks, Peronard predicted there will be a diminishing return of asphalt collected by cleanup crews.

“We will keep chasing asphalt as long as we’re taking large amounts from the river,” he said.

Rather than continue to have boats and personnel on the water disturbing wildlife like nesting bald eagles, a “value judgment” will be made to turn the operation over to the state for enforcement action.

“When 150 guys are stomping around with boats, when are footprints more damaging than the oil we’re leaving behind?”

That’s been a lesson learned from the previous two oil spills in the river, Anderson said.

“There will indeed be asphalt material left in the river,” Peronard said. “We can’t get it all.”

In response to a question from the 20 people gathered at the Columbus High School gym, Peronard said the best crews can do in river oil spills is to recover 30%, although he hopes crews can do better than that on the Yellowstone.

“It’s somewhat paradoxical,” he explained. “You can see a big blob of (asphalt), we can sample the water next to it, and the water is perfectly clean. That gets back to the solubility and the type of material you have. These are long hydrocarbon chains. We’re not talking about gasoline, benzene or toluene which dissolve pretty readily in water. We’re talking about things that are designed purposely not to (dissolve).”

Danger

Because asphalt is made not to be water soluble, even though it is breaking into smaller particles, there has been no detection of petroleum hydrocarbons in the river.

“The real hazard for most species is getting stuck in it,” Peronard said. “It’s not particularly toxic. Fish ingesting it is not something you worry about.”

Peronard worked on two asphalt spills into rivers in Colorado that were very different. In those instances the river flows were much slower, the streams smaller and the asphalt sunk so it could be more easily retrieved. In the Yellowstone, the asphalt has not behaved in the same manner.

“Part of every spill is it’s new to us, so we’re learning,” Anderson said.

Large bridge timbers and metal from the bridge may be in the river, but the channel at the bridge is believed to be deep enough to not threaten boats. For now, however, the river is closed to boaters from Indian Fort fishing access site downstream to Holmgren FAS. Cleanup crews are removing any timbers they find and beaching them for eventual pickup, Peronard said.

Sulfur

Although three rail cars that plunged into the river contained sulfur, that material hardened into a rock-like state in the cold water, Peronard said. So it’s believed little sulfur was released into the river.

Water monitoring stations were established above the spill and below to detect any differences in water quality. Background levels of sulfur are common in rivers because it is used in agricultural fertilizers and runs off into the water, he explained. The Yellowstone River also receives a dose of natural sulfur from Yellowstone National Park’s hyrdrothermal features.

Sulfur is also not considered a pollutant or contaminant, Peronard said.

“So sulfur just hasn’t been a big deal, it hasn’t been a response priority for us other than getting it out of the river so we don’t have a bigger release of it.”

MRL

Montana Rail Link has taken on the full cost of cleanup and is also already staging to rebuild the bridge, according to company president Joe Racicot.

The company has not released any figures on the cost of the operation, rebuilding the bridge or the effect of the loss of its main east-west arterial line on its bottom line, although Racicot said it was a significant amount. For now, trains that would have used the line are being rerouted to the Hi-Line near Shelby.

Despite the loss of its main line, MRL has not idled any of its employees, Racicot said. Instead, the company is redirecting workers to other tasks.

“The goal is to not furlough a single employee,” he said. “We’re working with our union to find creative solutions to that.”

The bridge, originally constructed in 1917, will be repaired with a new pier. Racicot said it’s not clear yet whether the pier failed or it was something else on the bridge that caused the collapse. That’s something the Federal Railroad Administration will determine following its investigation of the bridge, rail line and railroad cars. The agency is sending out structural specialists next week to examine the bridge.

“As soon as we have a cause we’ll be transparent with it,” Racicot said.

MRL and its contractor performed a full underwater inspection of the bridge in November 2022 and again in May during low water.

“We have a pretty robust inspection program,” Racicot said. “It could be a derailment that led to the failure of the pier.”

Last June, the river flowed at historic highs in its upper stretch, causing damage to homes, bridges and roads. The flooding also redirected the path of the Yellowstone River near the bridge, aerial photography has shown. That’s something engineers will take into account in rebuilding the structure, Racicot said.

“One of the reasons that drove that (inspection) was the kind of historic 500-year flood event,” Racicot said. “A full underwater inspection didn’t reveal any scour issues, any structural instability issues. We came back and did a visual inspection again in May of this year in low water. Again, it didn’t reveal any structural issues at that bridge.”

Racicot said the repairs are expected to be completed in weeks, not months.

Looking ahead

Although the EPA has the final say on the cleanup effort, Peronard explained the idea behind the Unified Command structure implemented in this situation that also includes the state, MRL and Columbus fire department.

“Where we have a multi-jurisdictional incident, everybody has a dog in the fight here, we’re supposed to form a unified command where we make decisions based on everybody’s interest,” Peronard said. “In the end, I could have a trump card. But I haven’t even reached for that pocket. At some point in time, the feds will drop out here.”

However, if the state “finds something big,” the EPA will return, he added.

“That’s ultimately what NRD (Natural Resources Damage Program) is looking at,” Anderson said. “What are all of the effects? There’s the macroinvertebrate effects. There’s the ‘we’re not fishing the river’ effects. There’s a whole bunch of pieces.”

Unified Command is planning boat launch improvement work at Itch-Kep-Pe Park in Columbus and Buffalo Mirage fishing access site (Sportsman’s Park) in Laurel to support increased boat traffic for assessment and cleanup, the Unified Command said Friday.

“For those participating in the Yellowstone Boat Float this weekend, remember the last takeout for users before the river closure is Indian Fort fishing access site in Reed Point,” said Mike Ruggles, Region 5 Supervisor with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Anyone looking for updates on the derailment and spill can log on to EPA’s website for daily info. The site also has a place to report the location of asphalt. The public is advised not to pick up the asphalt. If they do, they should use gloves to peel up the material and place it in garbage sacks. The sacks can be dropped off at the Holmgren FAS.

To report observed asphalt material, submit information to: rpderailment@mtrail.com.

Anyone with information about oiled wildlife are encouraged to call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) Response Hotline at 888-ASK-OWCN (888-275-6926).

For more information, visit the response websites: https://response.epa.gov/stillwatertrainderailment or https://www.stillwatercountymt.gov/train-derailment/