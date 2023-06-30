State and federal officials leading the recovery and cleanup following the derailment of a train into the Yellowstone River said during a public meeting in Columbus Wednesday the effort will take several months.

The four members of the “Unified Command” also tried to reassure residents that everything possible is being done to restore the river to its pre-derailment condition.

When the trestle over the river near Reed Point failed Saturday morning, 17 cars derailed, with 10 of them landing in the river. Nine of the ten cars in the river were each carrying up to 30,000 gallons of molten sulfur or asphalt. Both the sulfur and asphalt solidified into chunks when it hit the cool water of the river, officials have said.

During the Columbus meeting, however, not everything officials said matched what some residents said there were seeing.

Brian Kane of Columbus said he was fishing with friends two days ago about 15 miles downstream from the Saturday derailment. One of the friends snagged something he thought was a rock.

After some labor, he reeled in a piece of congealed asphalt that weighed about three pounds and had molded around sticks and dirt from the river.

It wasn’t fully solid, Kane said. While remaining a whole piece, it was closer in consistency to putty. Kane could bend it by poking it with a stick, as seen in a video he uploaded to TikTok. He said it seemed to “melt into the ground” as soon as it was reeled in.

“Guess we won’t eat any of the fish…” Kane captioned the video.

What Kane found is what state officials call a “globule.”

“They can be long, sort of stringy, or they can be flat,” said Columbus Fire Chief Rich Cowger, a member of the Unified Command.

Shasta Steinweden, a state Department of Environmental Quality complaint coordinator, said the Unified Command team was “still in the assessment phase” and couldn’t provide exact sizes of globules. Cowger said he’d seen globules as small as his thumbnail and others a few feet long.

“They shouldn’t be thick, though,” Cowger said. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything like what (Kane) described.”

The Unified Command also includes Joni Sandoval with the federal EPA and Joe Racicot, president of Montana Rail Link, which owns the train and track system that failed. Racicot said earlier the railroad would bear the entire cost of repair, recovery and cleanup.

Racicot said the railroad’s top priority is to get the train cars out of the river. As of early afternoon Thursday, five of the 10 submerged cars had been removed, leaving two asphalt cars, two sulfur cars and a hopper car filled with scrap metal. He said car recovery has been fast and that the remaining cars could be removed from the river within a week.

The next step will be to clean the river of the solidified sulfur and asphalt, Racicot said.

When the bridge collapsed on Saturday, the river was rushing at around 20,000 cubic feet per second, Cowger said. Within 30 hours of the disaster, globules had been found more than 50 river miles downriver.

The team isn’t sure how much farther the product may have gone, Steinweden said. As a precaution, irrigation headgates and ditches remain closed as of Thursday.

While asphalt and sulfur shouldn’t dissolve in water and therefore shouldn’t impact drinker’s health, Steinweden said the water is still being tested at 10 downstream and three upstream locations.

As of Thursday, results haven’t shown detectable levels of petroleum hydrocarbons, which are unhealthy chemicals associated with asphalt, a Thursday EPA press release reported.

Officials say they also haven’t detected an increase in the water of sulfur, which is nontoxic but may cause diarrhea or burning sensation if overconsumed. Water testing may continue for weeks or months, the officials said Wednesday.

Additionally, one mile upstream and 2.5 miles downstream of the collapse site are closed from fishing, boating and other recreation.

Steinweden said they are uncertain how the derailment may impact local wildlife or ecosystems, but they have no data so far to indicate danger.

The physical cleanup process is hard to determine, Sandoval said. The product is hard to detect in the murky river water, and it may cause more environmental damage to scrape up the riverbed for only a few pieces of asphalt. Proper cleanup may be a matter of weeks or months.

“What I will tell you is that this event, as you all know, will not be over in the next week or next month,” Cowger said. “It’ll probably be … quite some time.”