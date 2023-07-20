Cleanup teams have relocated their staging area to Laurel's Riverside Park nearly a month after 10 derailed Montana Rail Link cars carrying molten asphalt and sulfur leaked into the Yellowstone River.

Of the 500,000 pounds of product spilled, cleanup teams have recovered 112,700 pounds as of Tuesday night. As the team works its way downstream, here’s a look at the clean up process:

The day typically starts around 3:30 a.m., when project managers head to the main cleanup site — now Laurel after almost a month near Reed Point. The river is examined, and leadership determines how many workers and boats to deploy for the day.

Shade tents, water, Gatorade and cleanup supplies are set up, and a catered breakfast is provided for workers.

Workers begin their 12 hour shift at 5 am, including boat crews, medical personnel and shoreline assessment laborers.

They’re shuttled from the staging area at Laurel's Riverside Park where supplies and restrooms are stored, to islands as far as 30 miles downriver.Some cleanup crew workers were hired from environmental service force US Ecology, hailing from both regional stations and homes as far away as Alabama.

While the exact number of workers varies day-to-day, Wednesday had as many as 110 workers on site, said on-water recovery supervisor Cody Harris. The crews typically work seven days a week.

Most of the work happens early in the day when the spilled asphalt is cool and solid, said Andrew Graham, an oceanographer and oil spill expert with Polaris Applied Sciences.

While solid enough to stick together but still malleable like a putty, the asphalt can be peeled away from rocks and rolled into a graspable mass. The asphalt is then gathered in large, semi translucent plastic bags and collected on boats to be shuttled back to the main base.

Not all asphalt can be recovered, Graham explained, especially later in the day when the summer heat sets in. Asphalt that has melted thin enough can ingrain itself so deeply in the shoreline’s soil that removal does more harm than good.

In cases like that, they break up the asphalt and cover it in rocks to speed up the erosion process.

“Photo oxidation, biodegradation,” Graham said. “All kinds of things will naturally degrade that.”

The rule of thumb in many oil spills is to expect only 10 to 30% of product to be recovered. But, Graham said this cleanup has higher hopes due to the thickness of the asphalt and the many places for it to collect on land.

Generally, most of the asphalt is collected at the up- and downriver edges of river islands, Graham said.

Asphalt that has melted nearby sensitive locations, like turtle nesting spots, are also left alone. As of noon on Wednesday, at least seven snakes and seven birds have died after encountering asphalt material, according to an EPA press release. One additional snake was affected but recovered.

Outside of a catered lunch, productivity slows later in the day as mandatory rest times are put in, said onsite paramedic and Whitewater Rescue Institute task force leader Becca Wallace.

When it's 80 degrees, workers have a 10 minute break for every 50 minutes of labor. At 90 degrees, it becomes 15 minutes of break for every 45 minutes of labor. If and when the temperature breaks three digits, they may call for a work stand down, Wallace said.

“This can be dangerous work,” Wallace said. “We’re keeping an eye out for the heat. Snake bites are another concern. Safety has to be paramount.”

At the end of the day, workers eat a catered dinner and are sent to rest at provided hotels and lodging nearby. Boats are pulled in, which can be a complicated process depending on water levels.

Fewer and larger boats are preferred, but as river height drops, smaller boats will need to be deployed, making for a more costly and coordinated, Harris said.

Meanwhile, the collected asphalt product is trucked out, eventually to land in state approved landfills.

The cleanup crews expect to stay in Laurel until Unified Command, a collection of local, state, federal and MRL leaders responding to the derailment, approves the area, Harris said.

While each cleanup site has been different, leaders have noticed a general downward trend in asphalt damage the further downstream they go. A big portion of asphalt collected was in the first 13 miles downstream of the derailment.

Most of the small amount of spilled sulfur was also recovered at the bridge collapse site, Meg Broughton said, Environmental Protection Agency Public Information Officer.

The cleanup is still in its emergency response phase, said Kevin Stone, Montana Department of Environmental Quality Public Information Officer. However, Montana DEQ will likely level environmental violation charges against Montana Rail Link, Stone said.

What exactly that looks like is currently unknown, he said.