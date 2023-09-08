Of the more than 400,000 pounds of liquid asphalt that oozed into the Yellowstone River following the June train derailment, at least 232,000 pounds have been recovered. That’s about 55%.

Most of the remaining asphalt may never be recovered, partly because removing it may do more environmental harm than good, according a recent report on the spill.

The transition plan report was prepared by the derailment’s Unified Command, a group of county, state and federal leaders, along with officials from Montana Rail Link, which runs the rail line.

On June 24, an MRL train derailed on a bridge over the river just downstream from Reed Point. Sections of the bridge along with train cars carrying asphalt, molten Sulphur and aluminum scrap metal plunged into the river. The Sulphur quickly dispersed and very little of it was recovered. The asphalt oozed out and floated downriver washing ashore in globs or into gooey mats.

Until a new rail bridge was put in place, rail traffic along much of southern Montana had to be re-routed to northern lines causing numerous delays.

Cleanup crews traveled as far as a 136 river miles downstream from the spill site searching for and recovering asphalt, the report states. In all, responders traveled more than 50,000 river miles identifying impacted areas.

As fall approaches, crews will continue looking for patches of asphalt that may have been exposed by the decreasing water level of the river. During the summer of 2024, crews will resurvey the river.

“Changing river conditions, including shifting sandbars, over the winter and early spring may reveal additional recoverable asphalt material,” Unified Command said in a press release.

During the initial cleanup phase, crews surveyed more than 827 sites along the river.

With dozens of cleanup workers staged in boats on the water and on shore, the report describes two “first aid events” where workers were injured enough to require medical treatment, although both workers returned to work the next day. On the hottest days, four workers were treated for “heat stress” and twice the whole operation was shut down because of severe weather.

Having so many cleanup boats on the river also came in handy for other river users several times. In early July, during the 60th Annual Yellowstone Boat Float, one of the boats hired by MRL rescued two people and helped four other boaters with safety concerns, the report states.

Another cleanup crew, 41 miles downstream from the derailment site, was waved down by a group of people in two rafts that had been pinned by the currents against a water intake grate. The crew threw rescue lines to the people on the rafts and was able to tow them into safe water.

As part of the cleanup effort, the Unified Command established an email hotline, rpderailment@mtrail.com, which people could use to report areas needing cleanup. More than 25 members of the public used the hotline, the report states.

A taskforce remains on-scene to respond to reports of asphalt material.

Anyone with information about oiled or impacted wildlife are encouraged to continue call the Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN) Response Hotline at 888-ASK-OWCN (888-275-6926).

For more information, visit the response websites at: