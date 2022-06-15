Stillwater County officials issue update on flood conditions at 1 p.m. Wednesday

Stillwater County is currently experiencing unprecedented flooding along the Stillwater and Yellowstone rivers and Rosebud Creek. Over the past 48-hour period, all Stillwater County Emergency Services have used a multi-hazard approach to provide notifications, evacuations, rescue services, emergency care, flood monitoring, and initial damage assessments.

Here is a summary of the flood event as of 1 p.m.:

Areas of impact:

• Stillwater River valley

• Itch-Kep-Pe Camping Area

• Reed Point

• Points along the Yellowstone River

Actions:

• Incident management resources are working with and supplementing local emergency services.

o They will be utilized to help with the assessment and recovery efforts. We will be working together as a team to move forward with the financial recovery from the impact of the Stillwater County 2022 Flood

• DES/ PIO will provide messaging via social media and media contacts to citizens

o Notifications related to flooding and roads and bridges impassable

o Notification of Boil Order for drinking water

 Begin assessment and recovery efforts in the Stillwater River area

 Watch for and report flooding along the Yellowstone River

• Requests for sandbags from county residents

o We have made a pallet of sandbags available along with fill sand

 Residents may pick up sandbags at the county roads and bridges building Hwy 10 W

• Pallet is marked and has instructions for use

 Sand bags also available at Absarokee Fire Hall and in Reed Point

• Air Rescues were successfully completed from West Rosebud and Emerald Lake areas.

• DES will continue to monitor recovery efforts

o Evacuations have been lifted to allow residents only into the area

o Dispatch will report any new reports of flooding

o Work with PIO to update citizens as needed

• Road and Bridge Department are assessing and opening roads as they are deemed safe to traffic

• DES reported to MT DES Duty Officer and NWS

Road Closures by Stillwater Road and Bridge

 West Rosebud to Mystic Lake

 Fiddler Creek Rd to Hwy 419

 Nye Rd at Carters Camp going South

 S. Stillwater River Road is open from Nye to Beehive. Closed at Beehive

 Stillwater River Road Bridge compromised/not passable at Riddle’s Cliff

 Johnson Ln Road towards North Stillwater River

 Miller Rd at North Stillwater River Rd

 E Jack Stone Rd to North Stillwater River Rd

 Lower Flat Rd off of Joliet Rd. Closed to all but residential traffic

 Yellowstone Bridge in Reed Point

 Miller Bridge on N Stillwater River

 Hwy 419 Going West (Bridge Completely Gone)

 Ingersoll Rd off Hwy 78

 Nye Rd to the Sibanye/Stillwater Mine going south (Road is Gone)

 All Campgrounds and Fishing Accesses in the county are closed until further notice. Per Montana Fish & Game and The United States Forest Service

OPEN at this time

 Lovers Ln at Primary 78 OPEN

 Spring Creek Road to North Stillwater River Road OPEN

 Countryman Creek Rd at Fireman’s Point OPEN

 Countryman Creek/Fireman’s Point Bridge over the Stillwater River OPEN

 Reed Point Rd. North out of Reed Point OPEN

 Hwy 420 to Riddle’s Cliff OPEN

Safety:

• Avoid driving through flooded areas and standing water. As little as six inches of water can cause you to lose control of your vehicle.

• Do not drink flood water, or use it to wash dishes, brush teeth, or wash/prepare food. Drink clean, safe water.

• If you evacuated, return to your home only after local authorities have said it is safe to do so.

• Pay attention to boil order (SEE EARLIER POST). Local authorities will let you know when water is safe for drinking and bathing.

o During this water advisory, use only bottled, boiled, or treated water for drinking, cooking, etc.

• When in doubt, throw it out! Throw away any food and bottled water that comes/may have come into contact with floodwater.

• Prevent carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. Use generators at least 20 feet from any doors, windows, or vents. If you use a pressure washer, be sure to keep the engine outdoors and 20 feet from windows, doors, or vents as well.

• Never run your car or truck inside a garage that is attached to a house even with the garage door open.

• Watch for debris in the water and on land.

• Be cautious of loose ground and slip/fall hazards

• If possible, avoid flooded areas to assist recovery efforts

Due to the current conditions caused by the flood waters in the County, Stillwater County has issued a Disaster Declaration. The aftermath of the flooding poses significant safety hazards especially to recreationists and the public, and these conditions can arise and evolve without warning. During this time, please contact Disaster and Emergency Services at 406-322-8015 for any questions in regards to the recovery effort along the Stillwater and Yellowstone Rivers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0