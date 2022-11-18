Sugar beet crop battered by late spring snow, then hot summer

Montana sugar refiners expect to wrap up business in January, following a 2022 sugar beet season that dished out a few climate jawbreakers to farmers.

Cold temperatures and the late spring snow kept Yellowstone Valley farmers out of the field for weeks during the planting season, putting the crop behind schedule. The same late snowfall banked up abnormally high snow levels in the Absaroka Range, which resulted in massive flooding in May and June.

It wasn’t until fall that timely rains brought the crop to a good finish. Similarly in Eastern Montana crusty spring conditions meant beets got off to a rough start, but the late rebound from rainfall wasn’t to be had.

Sugar beets are a $100 million a year business in Montana with factories in Billings and Sidney making sugar from about 45,000 acres of beets.

“We actually delayed harvest a little bit, about five, six days, just because we knew the crop was a little further behind,” said Brett Nedens, a Hardin area farmer who is also vice chairman of farmer-owned Western Sugar Cooperative. “It turned out being a really good thing because the beets weren’t totally mature because of the continued hot weather. Then, we ended up getting some moisture at the end of September, first part of October and the crop finished pretty well.”

Farms serving the Western Sugar factory in Billings averaged more than 32 tons an acre and a sugar content of 17%, said Randal Jobman, Western Sugar’s vice president of agriculture for the Northern Region. Western is a five-state cooperative with farms and factories from Montana to Colorado.

In the far eastern part of the state, farmers raising beets under contract with Sidney Sugars had a late start and didn’t get the timely fall rains, but Sidney Sugars was happy with what it received, said Duane Peters, Sidney Sugar’s agriculture manager.

“It came in right around 26.9 tons per acre. We call it 27 tons. The sugar was roughly 17%,” Peters said of the harvest. “We’re happy because of the fact that our beets were probably six-to-four weeks behind normal planting dates.”

Above normal summer temperatures were a challenge, Peters said. As a general rule, few things grow well in the heat. Other crops in the area seemed to struggle with the temperatures, as well.

Plant disease was a problem for farmers between Sidney and Glendive. Leaves on the regional crop started to spot up with Cercospora, a fungus-caused condition which causes beets to focus hard on leaf production at the expense of growing better roots.

“It’s a leaf disease that comes in and hits the beets. The leaves shrivel up and the beet has to use the sugar to make more leaves,” Peters said.

It’s common for Montana factories to make sugar into February. Sidney Sugars often stays busy right into the Eastern division high school basketball playoffs. This year the Sidney factory will wrap up in January. Nedens said the Western Sugar factory in Billings was likely to finish up in January, also.