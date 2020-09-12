Sugar beet harvest fires up

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana sugar beet factories are firing up this month as farmers begin harvesting what they say is one of their better crops.

The Western Sugar Cooperative began making sugar Sept. 1. Sidney Sugars is expected to fire up its factory soon. After several challenging years of hail damage, rain, and early freezes, farmers say this year’s harvest is promising.

“It looks pretty good. It’s not like a record crop or nothing, but we’ll be somewhere around 30 tons per acre,” said Don Steinbeisser, who farms near Sidney.

Last year, more than a foot of September rain kept far-Eastern Montana farmers from digging beets as fields were too muddy to work. Cold weather followed raising the risk of spoiled beets for what crop did come out of the field.

In south-central Montana, rain and cold weather so delayed the harvest that acres of beets were left in the ground as Western Sugar ended the 2019 campaign.

Sugar beets are a $100 million industry in south-central and Eastern Montana.

The weather in 2020 has been better. Western Sugar expects a record crop, overall, said Randall Jobman, Western’s vice president of agriculture, northern region.