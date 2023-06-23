Karrie and Tim McRae set up their Cut-N-Rust metal sculpture booth at the MetraPark Expo Center as the Yellowstone Art Museum moves SummerFair 2023 indoors. SummerFair is scheduled to take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at MetraPark.