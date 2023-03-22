The next superintendent of Billings Public Schools has been narrowed down to four candidates.

During a special board meeting Wednesday evening, School District 2 trustees were presented with seven viable candidates to replace Superintendent Greg Upham who will retire at the end of the current school year.

They then trimmed down potential successors to the following semifinalists who will be interviewed individually next week:

Dr. Erwin Garcia , Assistant Superintendent of Houston Independent School District. The district currently serves nearly 197,000 students.

Brenda Koch , K-12 Executive Director of Billings Public Schools. She has held this position in the district since 2011.

Mathew Neal , Chief Executive Officer of Woodland Park School District in Colorado. He briefly acted as the district's superintendent before moving into a transitory position last year and has also held superintendent positions in Kuwait City and Wyoming.

Thom Peck, Superintendent of Lewistown Public Schools. Peck has also interviewed for superintendent vacancies in Missoula and Juneau, Alaska earlier this year.

Two candidates will tentatively be interviewed by the board next Tuesday followed by the other two next Thursday. Finalist interviews are slated to take place the following week.

Candidates were selected by the national hiring firm GR Recruiting who have previously conducted superintendent searches in Billings and Missoula school districts. 40 potential candidates were identified across the country before 25 of them were invited to apply for the position.

Out of these candidates, 17 applications were submitted before one accepted another position, another withdrew themselves and another deemed themselves unqualified for the position. The 17 candidates came from Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Illinois in addition to Montana.

The board went into a closed session to view files and presentations of the final candidates and discuss which ones they would interview. They also used this time to determine interview plans and guidelines for the candidates and set their dates and times.

In the months ahead of the presentation, a survey for the general public input was made available online while a series of focus groups with school district employees, students and stakeholders were conducted to determine what qualities they were seeking in their next superintendent.

The survey received nearly 1,200 responses with emphasized school safety, staff recruitment and retention quality of teachers, mental health services and fiscal responsibility as the most critical issues currently in the district. Focus groups reported that public visibility, trust and engagement as areas of focus for the new superintendent will need to address immediately upon their hiring.

Regardless of who is ultimately selected, GR Recruiting Regional Director Jim Hager remarked at the overall pool of candidates and generated interest for the position given a recent string of resignations across the state and country.

“Given the supply of good superintendents around the country… I think the draw was very attractive,” he told the board.